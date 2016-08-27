Ernst to Trump: Stop with the name-calling

Story highlights Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says Donald Trump should focus on policy

This echos similar comments Ernst made to The Washington Post

(CNN) Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst offered some advice for her party's standard-bearer Saturday, telling Donald Trump he should focus on hitting Hillary Clinton and discussing policy, "not name calling."

"If I have an opportunity I would tell him to just focus, focus on policy," Ernst told CNN.

Ernst was speaking at the "Roast & Ride" event in Des Moines, Iowa, that she hosted. Trump later addressed the audience; he did not address Ernst's remarks.

"Hillary Clinton has given us so much to talk about really in the email scandal and her policies overseas. Really, she has a record of failure. Let's talk about that record of failure. We can focus on issues, not name-calling," Ernst said.

Ernst's comments to CNN echo ones she made Friday night to The Washington Post , where she said both candidates should veer away from the personal attacks.

