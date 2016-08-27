Trump spreads claim that Clinton's 'mentor' was 'KKK member'

Story highlights "She forgot how she said a KKK member was her mentor," Trump retweeted

Trump's retweet caps a week of racially charged accusations between the two candidates

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back against Hillary Clinton's efforts to link him to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Republican nominee retweeted a supporter's post that the Democratic nominee "said a KKK member was her mentor." The retweet caps a week of increasingly ugly and racially charged accusations between the two leading presidential candidates.

"@DiamondandSilk: Crooked Hillary getting desperate. On TV bashing Trump. @CNN, she forgot how she said a KKK member was her mentor," he tweeted Saturday.

It is unclear whom Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- better known as Diamond and Silk, two African-American North Carolina-based sisters supporting Trump -- was referring to.

A Trump spokesman, Jason Miller, declined to comment, and messages left with Clinton's campaign, as well as Diamond and Silk, were not returned.

