Trump spreads claim that Clinton's 'mentor' was 'KKK member'

Story highlights "She forgot how she said a KKK member was her mentor," Trump retweeted

Trump's retweet caps a week of racially charged accusations between the two candidates

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back against Hillary Clinton's efforts to link him to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Republican nominee retweeted a supporter's post that the Democratic nominee "said a KKK member was her mentor." And speaking later in Des Moines, Iowa, he dredged up Clinton's use of the term "super predators" in the 1990s to argue that he, not Clinton, offered African-Americans the best choice for president.

Trump's retweet and his latest appeals to black voters capped off a week of increasingly ugly and racially charged accusations between the two leading presidential candidates, during which Trump called Clinton a "bigot" and the Democratic nominee charged that Trump's campaign was built on "prejudice and paranoia" while also tying him to the KKK.

"@DiamondandSilk: Crooked Hillary getting desperate. On TV bashing Trump. @CNN, she forgot how she said a KKK member was her mentor," Trump tweeted Saturday.

"@DiamondandSilk: Crooked Hillary getting desperate. On TV bashing Trump. @CNN, she forgot how she said a KKK member was her mentor. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2016

Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- better known as Diamond and Silk, two African-American sisters supporting Trump who frequently speak at his rallies -- confirmed to CNN that the tweet referred to the late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd, a former KKK member whom Clinton mourned in 2010 as "a true American original, my friend and mentor."

Read More