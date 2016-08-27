Trump links death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to black vote

Story highlights
- "African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!," Trump tweeted
- Nykea Aldridge was shot while pushing a baby in a stroller
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for the Republican nominee.
"Dwayne Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" he tweeted, misspelling Wade's first name.
Trump later deleted the tweet and posted an update with Wade's name spelled correctly.
He later added, "My condolences to Dwyane Wade and his family, on the loss of Nykea Aldridge. They are in my thoughts and prayers."
Aldridge was fatally shot by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while pushing a stroller down a street in Chicago's South Side. The child was not injured and two suspects were taken into custody.
Trump has cited violence in American inner cities as a reason why he believes African-Americans should vote for him.
"I say this to the African-American community: Give Donald Trump a chance. We will turn it around," Trump said at a rally in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. "We will make your streets safe so when you walk down the street, you don't get shot, which is happening now. That's what's happening now."
Democrats -- including rival Hillary Clinton -- have criticized Trump's tone and rhetoric as insensitive and have questioned his commitment to black voters. And a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Clinton beating Trump 91%-1% among African-Americans.
The Trump campaign announced earlier this week that it is planning a concerted effort to reach out to minority voters. The campaign plans to visit diverse and urban communities, where they will focus on an economic and job growth.
Trump has taken to Twitter after past tragedies when he believes they confirm ideas he's proposed in his speeches. In the wake of the Orlando terrorist attack in June, Trump tweeted, "Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!"