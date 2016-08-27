Trump links death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to black vote

Story highlights "African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!," Trump tweeted

Nykea Aldridge was shot while pushing a baby in a stroller

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for the Republican nominee.

"Dwayne Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" he tweeted, misspelling Wade's first name.

Wade's cousin, Nykea Aldridge, was fatally shot by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while pushing a stroller down a street in Chicago's South Side.

Wade's cousin, Nykea Aldridge, was fatally shot by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while pushing a stroller down a street in Chicago's South Side. The child was not injured and two suspects were taken into custody.

Trump has cited violence in American inner cities as a reason why he believes African-Americans should vote for him.

