Trump links death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to black vote

Nykea Aldridge was shot while pushing a baby in a stroller

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for the Republican nominee.

"Dwayne Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" he tweeted, misspelling Wade's first name.

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted an update with Wade's name spelled correctly.

Dwyane Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2016

Wade's cousin, Nykea Aldridge, was fatally shot by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while pushing a stroller down a street in Chicago's South Side. The child was not injured and two suspects were taken into custody.

