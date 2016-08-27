ISIS video shows boys executing prisoners

Story highlights The boys are British, Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian, and Uzbek, the video says

(CNN) ISIS has released a video online showing five young boys killing five prisoners.

The video identifies the children, dressed in camouflage and holding handguns, as British, Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian and Uzbek.

The men they kill are Kurdish prisoners, according to the video.

The British boy, described as Abu Abdullah al-Britani, doesn't say anything. Only the child identified as being from Tunisia speaks in the video.

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office declined to comment on the video.

