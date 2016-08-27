Olympian sells medal to fund child's cancer treatment

Story highlights "For an athlete, to win an Olympic medal is a dream come true," Piotr Malachowski wrote in a viral Facebook post

The Polish athlete wants to help a boy come to the US for cancer treatment

(CNN) For an athlete, an Olympic medal is a priceless possession.

But for Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski, his winning medal may be an opportunity for something bigger.

Malachowski took home a silver medal during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, but he didn't hold on to it for long. The athlete auctioned off his award this week to help a cancer-stricken boy.

The money raised from the auction will go toward funding treatment for 3-year-old Olek's eye cancer.

"For an athlete, to win an Olympic medal is a dream come true... however, fate has given me a chance to increase the value of my silver," he wrote in Polish on his Facebook page.

