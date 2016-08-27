Story highlights Louise Vincent says the societal approach to addiction must change

"That's what would have saved my daughter," she says

She advocates for the use of the opioid-blocking drug naloxone

(CNN) In March, Louise Vincent was forced to live every parent's worst nightmare. Her daughter Selena died after a drug overdose. She was 19.

Yet despite Vincent's grief, it's not heroin that she blames for Selena's death.

"Drug policy is really what's killing people. That's what would have saved my daughter," Vincent told CNN.

Vincent, 39, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, knows well the everyday horror of drug addiction. She used heroin herself in her 20s, though she's been clean for more than a decade.

Since then, she's worked as a specialist in "harm reduction," an approach to treating addicts and supporting their recovery. It can be broadly classified, Vincent says, as "working with people who are actively using and providing them with strategies and choices."

