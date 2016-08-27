Helping the homeless, one song at a time

Story highlights Chris Leamy plays next to homeless individuals to help boost their tips

He is trying to share his success with those who are less fortunate

(CNN) On a rainy August afternoon, Chris Leamy sat on a pavement and waited for passersby to drop a dollar or two. But the 29-year-old isn't homeless. With a guitar in hand, he sits by homeless people in New York City and tries to help them boost their gains by playing a few tunes.

Up until 18 months ago, Leamy, like many of us, held a certain perception of the homeless image. "The homeless are incredibly forgotten. No one talks to them, no one looks at them, and I was probably guilty of that, honestly," he says. "I was naïve and didn't realize how impactful just saying hello to someone can be."

But one day in early April 2015, he came upon a homeless woman on the subway who told him things would be much easier for her if she "had one of those" -- pointing at his guitar. "I never thought of it that way, but she said homeless and less fortunate people are much more likely to get tips if they have a talent," Leamy remembers.

