Tight contest on tough Barclays course

(CNN)Some of the biggest names in golf are struggling to stay with the leading pack at The Barclays tournament at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York.
As the first of four tournaments of the PGA playoffs for the FedEx Cup heads towards the final round, both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy find themselves slipping down the leader board.
Only Australian Adam Scott, who shot a magnificent 65 on round three, and Scot Martin Laird, were still in close contention with the leading pack of Americans.
Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed were fighting out Saturday to go into the clubhouse on top with Justin Thomas, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland and Ryan Moore all ending the day on five under.
Phil Mickelson, Jusitn Rose, Luke Donald and Jim Furyk all face an uphill battle to recover shots in round four and make a challenge Sunday.
Justin Rose, fresh from his Olympic triumph in Rio, appears to have kept his humor throughout the tournament, retweeting a picture of a sign that reads: "The Black course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend for highly skilled golfers."
Ranked eighth in the world, Rickie Fowler, had two PGA Tour wins last year and seven top 10 finishes so far in 2016. According to the PGA Tour website Fowler has also earned nearly $2.5 million dollars this year. Could he be set to add to it in New York?
He is being chased hard by Patrick Reed, who is currently ranked 14th in the world and has four PGA tour victories to his name. The PGA says he has earned $3.5 million dollars this year.
But with only four shots separating the top 16 golfers and some still in their third rounds, Sunday should see an exiting finish.