Tight contest on tough Barclays course

Some of the biggest names in golf are struggling to stay with the leading pack at The Barclays tournament at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York.

As the first of four tournaments of the PGA playoffs for the FedEx Cup heads towards the final round, both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy find themselves slipping down the leader board.

Only Australian Adam Scott, who shot a magnificent 65 on round three, and Scot Martin Laird, were still in close contention with the leading pack of Americans.

Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of The Barclays in the PGA Tour FedExCup Play-Offs

Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed were fighting out Saturday to go into the clubhouse on top with Justin Thomas, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland and Ryan Moore all ending the day on five under.

Phil Mickelson, Jusitn Rose, Luke Donald and Jim Furyk all face an uphill battle to recover shots in round four and make a challenge Sunday.

