Reed beats Fowler by one shot in Barclays showdown

Story highlights Patrick Reed takes home The Barclays crown

Watson and Mickelson fall away

Chasers struggle for consistency

(CNN) American Patrick Reed won The Barclays tournament at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, by just one shot on Sunday, edging out competitors Rickie Fowler and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

The pair quickly moved to 10 under for the tournament as they reached the seventh hole in the final round, with Grillo just one shot behind on the ninth.

Some of the biggest names in golf were unable to stay with the leading pack over the four rounds.

As the first of four tournaments of the PGA playoffs for the FedEx Cup entered the final round, both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy found themselves slipping down the leader board.

Patrick Reed (R) greets Rickie Fowler on the 18th green after Reed won The Barclays on August 28, 2016.

Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson both finished on three under, and Scot Martin Laird, who was still challenging Fowler and Reed after the third round, bogeyed two holes on the front nine.

Read More