Chelsea takes three from three

(CNN) Chelsea has taken an early lead at the top of the English Premiership after an emphatic win over Burnley.

Belgian Eden Hazard opened the scoring -- his second in three games -- with contributions from Willian shortly before half time and then a late goal from Victor Moses.

But The Blues were joined later Saturday by Manchester United who beat the newly-promoted Hull. A 1-0 win against the Tigers meant the Manchester club also collected maximum points from the first three games and is in joint first place with the same goal difference as Chelsea.

The Red Devils left it late with a Marcus Rashford winner scored in stoppage time.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have new managers this season and early results already show that the EPL could turn into a clash of coaching giants, pitching Antonio Conte at Chelsea with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho who is now at Man United.

