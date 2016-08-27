Chelsea takes three from three

Story highlights
- Chelsea secures maximum points
- Emphatic win for Arsenal
- Liverpool and Tottenham struggle
(CNN)Chelsea has taken an early lead at the top of the English Premiership after an emphatic win over Burnley.
Belgian Eden Hazard opened the scoring -- his second in three games -- with contributions from Willian shortly before half time and then a late goal from Victor Moses.
But The Blues were joined later Saturday by Manchester United who beat the newly-promoted Hull. A 1-0 win against the Tigers meant the Manchester club also collected maximum points from the first three games and is in joint first place with the same goal difference as Chelsea.
The Red Devils left it late with a Marcus Rashford winner scored in stoppage time.
Both Chelsea and Manchester United have new managers this season and early results already show that the EPL could turn into a clash of coaching giants, pitching Antonio Conte at Chelsea with the club's former manager Jose Mourinho who is now at Man United.
United's neighbors and biggest rivals, Manchester City, acquired former Bayern and Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at the start of the season and a win Sunday against West Ham will put City on nine points too.
Tottenham and Liverpool have both made slow starts to the season and neither side could prevail, playing out a 1-1 draw.
The game may also have been a concern for the new England coach Sam Allardyce who is due to name his first squad Sunday. Spurs striker Harry Kane who enjoyed a magnificent season last year looked lackluster in the Euro competition in the summer during England's woeful display and again failed to impress against Liverpool. He was substituted towards the end of the match.
Last season's surprise champions Leicester City secured the first win of the new campaign with a 2-1 victory over Swansea and the first goal for Jamie Vardy. The striker scored 24 goals for the Foxes last season and was only pipped to the top scorer crown by England team mate Harry Kane.
Elsewhere in the league, Everton has started well and notched up a 1-0 home win over Stoke. Arsenal bounced back from two poor results to beat Watford 3-1 away from home and there were 1-1 draws in the games between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, and Southampton versus Sunderland.
West Bromwich Albion plays Premiership new boys Middlesbrough Sunday.