Kyrgyz workers killed in Moscow blaze

Story highlights A faulty lamp caused the fire, an official said

The workers are from a former Soviet republic

Moscow (CNN) A blaze swept through a printing plant in Moscow Saturday, killing at least 17 Kyrgyz workers, Russian government officials said.

The fire -- which occurred in the Otradnoye district, located in the northeastern part of the city -- was extinguished after two hours.

Police confirmed the nationality of the migrant workers.

Kyrgyzstan , in central Asia, is part of the Commonweath of Independent States -- made up of former Soviet republics.

Twelve people were rescued by fire and rescue units, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations website. Chief of emergency management in Moscow, Ilya Denisov, told state media that a faulty lamp caused the fire.

