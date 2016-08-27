Story highlights The rapper says police mistreated him when he tried to file a report

A police spokesman tells CNN that officials apologized

Rhymefest also tweets message to man who robbed him at gunpoint

(CNN) Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist Rhymefest took to Twitter on Saturday to denounce what he described as "disgusting" treatment by the Chicago Police Department when he tried to report an armed robbery.

Rhymefest, whose legal name is Che Smith, posted a video in which he argues with officers at the front desk.

"You wonder we don't report crimes? The police treated me disgustingly," Smith tweeted along with the video.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted back in response, "@RHYMEFEST disappointing to say the least. On behalf of CPD, I apologize for how you were treated. We will be addressing this today."

You wonder we don't report crimes? The police treated me disgustingly pic.twitter.com/fY9VQrqDpz — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) August 27, 2016

The video, recorded in a police station near the rapper's home, begins with him already talking with an officer at the front desk. She tells him he cannot record while in a police station.

Read More