Bangladeshi police: Dhaka terror attack planner killed

Story highlights Suspect killed along with two others

The two other extremists killed have not been identified

(CNN) Bangladeshi police killed one of the "suspected masterminds" of the July terror attack in Dhaka after an hourlong battle, authorities said.

The suspect, Bangladeshi-Canadian Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, was killed along with two others, the national police chief said Saturday.

The terror attack at a bakery popular with foreigners left 21 people dead, including 18 foreign nationals. In addition, four terrorists were killed in the standoff while one was captured alive.

Chowdhury is one of the leaders of the banned Islamist group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, the police chief said.

