Bangladeshi police: Dhaka terror attack planner killed

By Sugam Pokharel and Ravi Agrawal, CNN

Updated 3:27 AM ET, Sat August 27, 2016

    Dhaka restaurant owner details attack

Story highlights

  • Suspect killed along with two others
  • The two other extremists killed have not been identified

(CNN) Bangladeshi police killed one of the "suspected masterminds" of the July terror attack in Dhaka after an hourlong battle, authorities said.

The suspect, Bangladeshi-Canadian Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, was killed along with two others, the national police chief said Saturday.
    The two other extremists killed have not been identified, national police chief Shahidul Hoque said, adding that another suspected mastermind is under investigation.
    The terror attack at a bakery popular with foreigners left 21 people dead, including 18 foreign nationals. In addition, four terrorists were killed in the standoff while one was captured alive.
    Chowdhury is one of the leaders of the banned Islamist group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, the police chief said.
    The terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, even though authorities have consistently denied its presence in the nation and said the attack was carried out by homegrown militants, hinting toward JMB.
    Cash reward

    Bangladeshi police announced a cash reward this month for information leading to Chowdhury and a second suspected planner of the cafe terror attack.
    The attack took place in the city's diplomatic enclave, and those killed were from around the globe: Italian, Japanese, Indian, Bangladeshi and an American.
    Even in a country that has become increasingly numb to Islamist attacks, the Holey Artisan Bakery standoff was particularly jolting in its brazenness.

    Holiest day of the week

    New video purports to show Dhaka cafe siege
      New video purports to show Dhaka cafe siege

    The gunmen went into the bakery on a Friday, the holiest day of the week in Islam, and at a time when the devout would be sitting down to break their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.
    And they targeted not a bar or a club -- the kinds of venues fundamentalist Muslims rail against -- but a bakery in the city's Gulshan district, one of Dhaka's most affluent neighborhoods.
    Residents in the neighborhood expressed shock because the upscale neighborhood was considered safe with buildings behind walls, gated driveways and security guard booths.