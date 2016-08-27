Bolivian minister beaten to death by miners, government says

Story highlights Miners are protesting for a right to work directly with private companies

Rodolfo Illanes, the deputy minister of interior, was killed Thursday

(CNN) Bolivian miners kidnapped and fatally beat a government minister who was seeking talks with them following weeks of protests, authorities say.

Rodolfo Illanes, the deputy minister of interior, was killed Thursday in Panduro, where he was meeting with miners who had been striking and blockading roads since August 10, according to the attorney general's office.

Three miners have died since the beginning of the protests, state-run ABI reported. The miners are protesting for their right to work directly with private companies.

Bolivian President Evo Morales described the deputy minister as "a hero of natural resources" and declared three days of national mourning.

"It was a cowardly act -- he was kidnapped, tortured and killed," Morales said. "It's unforgivable, and I don't understand how our brothers can hurt us in such a way."

