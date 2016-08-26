Photos: The week in 33 photos A man, in red, cries as his friend is pulled from the rubble after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Amatrice, Italy, on Wednesday, August 24. The earthquake -- which killed at least 250 people and injured more than 360 -- devastated towns across central Italy, leaving rescuers on a desperate search for survivors Hide Caption 1 of 33

Security personnel remove a suicide belt from a child in Kirkuk, Iraq, on Sunday, August 21. Footage from local television station Kurdistan 24 showed security personnel carefully cutting the belt from the boy's torso. "He was captured before he reached his destination, which was a Shia mosque," Najmaldin Karim, the governor of Kirkuk Governorate, told CNN , adding that he believes ISIS "trained and brainwashed" the boy.

People use a boat to transfer an ox near Patna, capital of the eastern Bihar state in India, on Saturday, August 20. Heavy monsoon rains in several states across the eastern and central parts of the country have displaced tens of thousands and caused rivers, including the Ganges, to overflow.

People protest outside the French Embassy in London on Thursday, August 25, in response to some French authorities' decision to ban women from wearing burkinis on the beach . The French Council of State suspended the ban on Friday, August 26, ruling that French mayors do not have the right to ban burkinis -- swimsuits that cover the whole body except for the face, hands and feet.

Nuan Nuan, a 1-year-old giant panda, reacts during a joint birthday celebration for her and her mother at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, August 23. Nuan Nuan was born on August 18, 2015, while her 10-year-old mother Liang Liang was born on August 23, 2006.

A fire artist performs during the Minsk International Fire Fest in Ratomka, Belarus, on Friday, August 19.

People grieve after an attack on a Kurdish wedding in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Saturday, August 20. Turkish officials believe the attack was the work of ISIS and said at least 22 of the more than 50 victims were under age 14.

Ivan Marquez, left, shakes hands with Humberto de la Calle in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, August 24. Marquez, the commander of the Marxist rebel group FARC, and de la Calle, Colombia's chief negotiator, were together after reaching a final peace deal in one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

Mississippi volunteer firefighter Patrick Hardison reacts during a news conference at the New York University Langone Medical Center in New York on Wednesday, August 24. One year ago, Hardison underwent the world's most extensive face transplant

Jon Stewart, left, joins wrestlers Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the ring at WWE SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, August 21.

People stand on the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie, China, on Saturday, August 20.

Marquez Tolbert cries during courtroom testimony from Martin Blackwell in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 23. Blackwell was sentenced to 40 years in prison for throwing boiling water on Tolbert and his partner, Anthony Gooden, as they were asleep in their apartment.

Mariene de Castro sings at the Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, August 21.

A wounded man receives medical attention after an attack at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul on Wednesday, August 24. Around 750 students were on campus at the time of the attack, which killed 13 people and injured 30.

Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on Monday, August 22. The former Penn State assistant football coach, who in 2012 was found guilty on counts of sexual abuse and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, is seeking to overturn his conviction

Two vehicles are badly damaged after a tornado in Kokomo, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 24. Between 15 and 20 people were injured after three tornadoes struck the city on Wednesday, and multiple structures, including a Starbucks, were destroyed.

A child participates in a procession to celebrate Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, August 25. The festival marks the birth of the Hindu God Krishna.

People take photos as they sit on the ledge of a high-rise building in Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 23.

A child receives treatment at a makeshift hospital after a reported airstrike in Douma, Syria, on Tuesday, August 23. Syria is in its fifth year of civil war, with the Syrian Center for Policy Research estimating the death toll at 470,000.

US Vice President Joe Biden, left, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, August 24. Their meeting comes less than two months after a failed military coup in Turkey , a coup the Turkish government blames on a 75-year-old Muslim cleric living in Pennsylvania.

A person wearing full protective gear, center, stands with soldiers wearing gas masks during a joint South Korea-US anti-terror drill at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, August 23.

Sira, a 9-year-old Nigerian girl, smiles after being rescued by the nongovernmental organization Proactiva Open Arms in an operation in the Mediterranean Sea about 17 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Saturday, August 20.

US swimmer Katie Ledecky, left, hands her medals to Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals baseball team on Wednesday, August 24. Ledecky, who won four gold medals and one silver at the Summer Olympics, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Girls recite verses of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, at a seminary in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, August 20.

A charred truck is seen near the home of Julie and Art Thayer near Valleyford, Washington, on Monday, August 22. The Thayers had been hiking over the weekend and returned home Sunday night to find their home destroyed. Wildfires in the Spokane area have destroyed more than a dozen homes, according to The Associated Press

Humboldt penguins are weighed at the London Zoo's annual weigh-in on Wednesday, August 24.

Members of the Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad inspect vehicles after a car bomb attack at a hotel in Pattani, Thailand, on Wednesday, August 24. According to Reuters , one person was killed and 30 were wounded after two explosions.

People march on Independence Day in central Kiev, Ukraine, on Wednesday, August 24. The country marked it's 25th anniversary of independence from the former Soviet Union.

An aerial view of Amatrice, Italy, shows the devastation from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, August 24. The earthquake struck just days ahead of the city's "Festival of the Spaghetti all'Amatriciana."

Aaron Anderson sprays anti-mosquito insecticide behind a home in Oldsmar, Florida, on Tuesday, August 23. Mosquito-control workers have been trying to combat the growing Zika virus threat

Jose Tavarez watches a California sea lion at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington on Monday, August 22.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, the incumbent Gabonese president, prepares for a televised electoral debate in Libreville, Gabon, on Wednesday, August 24.