The week in 33 photos

Nuan Nuan, a 1-year-old giant panda, reacts during a joint birthday celebration for her and her mother at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, August 23. Nuan Nuan was born on August 18, 2015, while her 10-year-old mother Liang Liang was born on August 23, 2006.
A fire artist performs during the Minsk International Fire Fest in Ratomka, Belarus, on Friday, August 19.
Jon Stewart, left, joins wrestlers Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the ring at WWE SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, August 21.
People stand on the world's highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in Zhangjiajie, China, on Saturday, August 20.
Mariene de Castro sings at the Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, August 21.
A child participates in a procession to celebrate Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, August 25. The festival marks the birth of the Hindu God Krishna.
People take photos as they sit on the ledge of a high-rise building in Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 23.
A person wearing full protective gear, center, stands with soldiers wearing gas masks during a joint South Korea-US anti-terror drill at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, August 23.
Sira, a 9-year-old Nigerian girl, smiles after being rescued by the nongovernmental organization Proactiva Open Arms in an operation in the Mediterranean Sea about 17 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Saturday, August 20.
US swimmer Katie Ledecky, left, hands her medals to Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals baseball team on Wednesday, August 24. Ledecky, who won four gold medals and one silver at the Summer Olympics, threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Girls recite verses of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, at a seminary in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, August 20.
Humboldt penguins are weighed at the London Zoo's annual weigh-in on Wednesday, August 24.
Jose Tavarez watches a California sea lion at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington on Monday, August 22.
Ali Bongo Ondimba, the incumbent Gabonese president, prepares for a televised electoral debate in Libreville, Gabon, on Wednesday, August 24.