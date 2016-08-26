10-year-old girl killed in gruesome murder, mother under arrest

Story highlights 10-year-old girl killed Wednesday

Her mother is one of three accused in the murder

(CNN) Candles, flowers and stuffed animals mark the memorial for a 10-year-old girl, who New Mexico police said was brutally murdered. Three people arrested in the case include her own mother.

Victoria Martens had just started fourth grade at an Albuquerque elementary school and celebrated her 10th birthday Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was killed in what police described as a "horrific" crime.

Friends and family honored the victim during a vigil Thursday, with one person saying Victoria Martens will always be remembered by her smile.

Albuquerque Police identified the suspects in her killing as Victoria's mother, Michelle Martens, her mother's boyfriend, Fabian Gonzalez and Gonzales' cousin, Jessica Kelley.

Michelle Martens was charged in court Thursday with kidnapping and child abuse resulting in death

According to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN, officers arrived to discover two adults with minor injuries and saw a third adult attempt to flee the family apartment by jumping off a balcony.

Read More