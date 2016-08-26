Story highlights Steven Avery's lawyer says new types of testing will prove his innocence

Avery's murder conviction is being appealed

(CNN) A lawyer for Steven Avery, the subject of the controversial 10-part docuseries "Making a Murderer, " filed a motion Friday in a Wisconsin court, asking to get key evidence in the case so it can be tested with new methods.

The motion says Avery expects new, advanced tests will prove he didn't kill Teresa Halbach in 2005. The case became the basis for the documentary, which prompted calls for authorities to set Avery free when it was featured on Netflix in December.

Avery, 54, has said through his trial and since that he was framed. Prosecutors maintained he and his nephew Brendan Dassey were involved in Halbach's killing and the burning of her body.

"If you did plant the evidence, science is going to catch up with you, and that's what we're going to see in this," attorney Kathleen Zellner told reporters, including CNN affiliate WISN

The motion contends blood evidence was planted in Halbach's vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, that was discovered at the salvage yard owned by Avery's family on November 5, 2005. Avery says a Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department report shows the car was seized by police two days earlier and was driven to the property as part of a coverup by two members of the department.

