Story highlights Thousands of animals are without homes in Louisiana, PETA estimates

Many people had to leave animals behind when floodwaters rose

(CNN) Peanut Butter and her five puppies huddled under a porch for days as floodwaters rose in Livingston, Louisiana.

As the water level crept up, someone in a neighboring house heard the puppies whining.

It took breaking through the porch to rescue the family of six.

"They could barely breathe," Leah Craig Feiser with animal rescue organization Brother Wolf told CNN as she cradled one of Peanut Butter's puppies. Peanut Butter kept a close eye on Feiser the entire time, she noted.

When the flooding began, many people left their homes with only the clothes they had on. In one of the worst natural disasters since Hurricane Sandy, many people also had to leave behind beloved family pets and farm animals.

Read More