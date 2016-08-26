Story highlights The victim's aunt identifies her as Nykea Aldridge, a CNN affiliate reports

Wade, who signed with the Chicago Bulls, says: "Enough is enough"

(CNN) Nykea Aldridge was pushing a stroller down a South Side Chicago street Friday afternoon when several men started shooting at each other.

One of the bullets hit her in the head. Another struck her in an arm. She died about 45 minutes later at a hospital.

Her aunt, Jolinda Wade, told CNN affiliate WLS that Aldridge was headed to an elementary school when she was shot.

"She wasn't bothering nobody," said Wade, whose son is Dwyane Wade, the 12-time NBA All-Star who recently signed a contract with his hometown Chicago Bulls. "She was just going to register her kids at school."

Two suspects are in custody, Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill said.

