Story highlights Friday marks the 45th anniversary of Women's Equality Day

The Equal Rights Amendment has been presented to Congress since 1923

The ERA has never been ratified

Learn more about the history of the ERA and the strategies early advocates used to lobby for it in the video above.

(CNN) Friday marks the 45th anniversary of Women's Equality Day, designated in 1971 to commemorate the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

But voting was only the beginning for some women's rights advocates, who pivoted in the 1920s to the larger issue of enshrining equal rights in the Constitution. Penned by Alice Paul, the Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1923 by Rep. Daniel R. Anthony, nephew of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

Anthony's 1923 proposal didn't pass. In fact, it was very polarizing, even among women. Eleanor Roosevelt, for instance, opposed the ERA for many years. One of the major objections at the time was questioning how the ERA would impact protective labor legislation, rules that guarded against issues like unfair hours or dangerous work conditions for women.

"If you have an amendment that says men and women are completely equal under the eyes of the law, what does that do to those protections that have then been instilled specifically based on gender?" Jennifer Krafchik, deputy director of the National Woman's Party, explained to CNN.

The ERA was introduced in the next 49 consecutive sessions of Congress until 1972, when it passed and was sent to the states for ratification. It fell three states short in 1982. It was most recently introduced to both chambers of Congress in May 2015.

Read More