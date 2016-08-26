Kaine: Trump 'pushing' KKK values

Story highlights "Ku Klux Klan values, David Duke values, Donald Trump values are not American values," Kaine said

Kaine's comments continue a new line of attack by Hillary Clinton

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) Tim Kaine assumed the role of Hillary Clinton's attack dog Friday, saying Donald Trump embraces "Ku Klux Klan" values.

"Yesterday, Hillary Clinton gave a speech in Reno, Nevada, calling out Donald Trump on a lot of things on this equality idea. Calling him out on the fact that he has supporters like David Duke connected with the Ku Klux Klan who are going around and saying Donald Trump is their candidate because Donald Trump is pushing their values," Kaine told a crowd of young students here.

"Ku Klux Klan values, David Duke values, Donald Trump values are not American values, they're not our values. We've got to do all we can to fight to push back and win to say that we're still about heading toward that north star that we set out so long ago," he added.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus blasted Kaine in a statement, calling his remarks "dirty and deplorable" as well as "vile and baseless smears."

RNC spokesman Sean Spicer, meanwhile, called Kaine's comments "reprehensible."

