King: 'Happy to hear' Trump clarify immigration policy

Story highlights Iowa Rep. Steve King maintained his opposition to "amnesty"

King also said he's not bothered if law-abiding immigrants "live in the shadows"

(CNN) Rep. Steve King, a staunch critic of illegal immigration, said Friday he's "happy to hear" Donald Trump clarifying his immigration policy and reiterating his opposition to legal status for undocumented immigrants.

King told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" that he urged the Republican presidential nominee -- whose position on illegal immigration has been called into question this week -- to stick to the policies that he proposed during the GOP primary, which included building a border wall and opposing any form of legal status for undocumented immigrants.

"When I first heard this, when (Trump) said there could be a softening, that was a shift in a direction that concerned me," said King, who supported Ted Cruz during the GOP primary. "But as I heard the interview with Anderson Cooper that came on a little bit ago, he said there wouldn't be a legalization. I'm happy to hear that."

"Donald Trump has pounded that drum for a year and a half, and so I'm starting to see him restore the foundation again."

King also allowed for the possibility that undocumented immigrants who haven't committed crimes can be deported later than those who have.

