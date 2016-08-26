Washington (CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage left an expletive-laced voicemail for a state lawmaker that goaded him to "prove that I'm a racist" after a series of controversial comments once again put the governor in the news.

CNN requests for comment to Gattine and LePage's office Friday morning were not immediately returned.

The bombastic Republican governor is known for his loose style, which sometimes draws criticism. He is a strong supporter of Donald Trump, and Trump's campaign recently hired his daughter to work on the race in Maine.

Earlier this week, LePage had doubled down on comments he has made in the past about the racial background of drug dealers in his state, saying that "90-plus percent ... are black and Hispanic people."

According to the Press Herald, Gattine was identified by local media as having called LePage racist, though Gattine denies doing so.

"Mr. Gattine, this is Gov. Paul Richard LePage," the audio recording says. "I would like to talk to you about your comments about my being a racist, you (obscene term). I want to talk to you. I want you to prove that I'm a racist. I've spent my life helping black people and you little (obscene term), socialist (obscene term). You -- I need you to -- just friggin'. I want you to record this and make it public because I am after you. Thank you."

The governor took credit for leaving the voicemail in a later interview at his home with local media, and said he would like to challenge Gattine to a duel.

"When a snot-nosed little guy from Westbrook calls me a racist, now I'd like him to come up here because, tell you right now, I wish it were 1825," LePage said, according to the Press Herald. "And we would have a duel, that's how angry I am, and I would not put my gun in the air, I guarantee you, I would not be (Alexander) Hamilton. I would point it right between his eyes, because he is a snot-nosed little runt and he has not done a damn thing since he's been in this Legislature to help move the state forward."

Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett called LePage's remarks a "threat."

"Gov. LePage's direct threat against Rep. Gattine is both erratic and disturbing, and he is clearly unfit to lead our state," Bartlett said in a statement. "Not only did the governor blatantly say he would take violent action against a sitting lawmaker, he also twice invoked a homophobic slur to drive home his point. Those reckless remarks may incite others to violence. ... Paul LePage is an increasingly menacing figure who does not reflect the values of our state."