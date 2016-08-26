Story highlights Vice-President Joe Biden will campaign for Clinton in Ohio on September 1

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in September, the Clinton campaign announced Friday.

Obama, according to the campaign, will stump for Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 13, while Biden will campaign for Clinton in Ohio on September 1.

Neither Clinton, nor Kaine, will be at either Obama or Biden's event, making these both the president and vice president's first solo campaign events of 2016.