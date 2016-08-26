Breaking News

Obama to campaign for Hillary Clinton on September 13 in Pennsylvania

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

    Is voter fraud a concern in the Electoral College?

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in September, the Clinton campaign announced Friday.

Obama, according to the campaign, will stump for Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 13, while Biden will campaign for Clinton in Ohio on September 1.
    Neither Clinton, nor Kaine, will be at either Obama or Biden's event, making these both the president and vice president's first solo campaign events of 2016.
    Obama first campaigned with Clinton in North Carolina in July. He later headlined a fundraiser for Clinton in August.
    Biden and Clinton headlined an event together in Scranton, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.