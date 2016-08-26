Story highlights
- Vice-President Joe Biden will campaign for Clinton in Ohio on September 1
- The events will be the president and vice president's first solo campaign events of 2016
Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in September, the Clinton campaign announced Friday.
Obama, according to the campaign, will stump for Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 13, while Biden will campaign for Clinton in Ohio on September 1.
Neither Clinton, nor Kaine, will be at either Obama or Biden's event, making these both the president and vice president's first solo campaign events of 2016.
Obama first campaigned with Clinton in North Carolina in July. He later headlined a fundraiser for Clinton in August.
Biden and Clinton headlined an event together in Scranton, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.