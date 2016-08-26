Judge blocks UNC from enforcing 'bathroom bill' against 3 plaintiffs

Story highlights Plaintiffs in the case include two transgender students and one employee of the university

House Bill 2 prohibits people from entering bathrooms that do not match the sex on their birth certificates

(CNN) A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the University of North Carolina from enforcing the state's so-called "bathroom bill" from applying to three transgender plaintiffs in a challenge brought by LGBT rights groups.

Judge Thomas D. Schroeder of the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina wrote that the plaintiffs had "made a clear showing" that they are likely to succeed on their claim that part of the law violates Title IX.

"The University of North Carolina, its officers, agents, servants, employees, and attorneys, and all other persons acting in concert or participation with them are hereby enjoined from enforcing (the law) against the individual transgender plaintiffs until further order of the court," Schroeder wrote.

The ruling means that plaintiffs are not subject -- for now -- to the requirements of the law that blocks transgender individuals from using bathrooms and locker rooms that match their sexual identity.

Although the ruling applies only directly to three plaintiffs in the case -- two transgender students and one employee of the University -- it comes as welcome relief to LGBT supporters who hope it will be the first step in bringing down the law.

