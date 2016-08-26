Story highlights Sen. John McCain: 'Britney Spears is certainly very attractive'

McCain will face challenger Kelli Ward in the Arizona GOP primary on August 30

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain has a reputation for being a tough political player but he let his guard down Thursday when he admitted having a soft spot for American pop princess Britney Spears.

The veteran Republican senator from Arizona and former Vietnam prisoner of war made the admission about the singer and entertainer best known for hits "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again" when he was stopped at Los Angeles International Airport.

A reporter from the celebrity news website TMZ asked McCain, who turns 80 on Monday, to name his favorite "younger generation" female celebrity.

"Britney Spears?" a man traveling with McCain suggested.

"There you go," McCain retorted with a smile. "Britney Spears is certainly very attractive."