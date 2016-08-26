Biden announces $2.45 billion federal loan to Amtrak

Story highlights The $2.45 billion will be used to purchase 28 new trainsets for the high-speed Acela train

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden on Friday is set to announce a $2.45 billion loan to Amtrak from the Department of Transportation, the largest loan in the department's history.

Biden's office announced the new loan at his namesake Joseph R. Biden Jr., Train Station in Wilmington, Delaware, his office said in a statement.

The $2.45 billion will be used to purchase 28 new trainsets for the high-speed Acela train between Washington through New York and into Boston. The money will also be used to rehabilitate railroad tracks and upgrade four stations, including Washington's Union Station and Baltimore's Penn Station.

"This loan is a key step to providing investments needed to help keep high speed trains moving throughout the region, and to help all commuters in the Northeast Corridor," Biden said. "We need these kinds of investments to keep this region -- and our whole country -- moving, and to create new jobs."

