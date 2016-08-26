Story highlights Donald Trump will lay out his immigration policy in a speech next week

Washington (CNN) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to lay out his position on immigration in a speech next week in Arizona. But right now, very little is clear about Trump's immigration policy, other than the fact that he has hinted at a "softening" on his position on undocumented immigrants, while at the same time saying he would not be flip-flopping.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday, Trump didn't clarify whether he still supported forcibly deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, although he did suggest any solution would take time and that securing the border would be his first priority. He also said he would only support a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants who first left the US and returned.

Anyone following Trump's presidential bid knows that one source can be trusted to usually mystify and occasionally clarify Trump's minute-by-minute thoughts on the news of the day: his personal Twitter account.

These tweets help trace Trump's thoughts on illegal immigration from his controversial campaign announcement last June up to Friday morning.

June 2015