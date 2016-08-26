Clinton subject of new Trump campaign apparel

Story highlights The latest line of Trump campaign products includes "Hil-liar-y" t-shirts and "Hillary for Prison" buttons

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign has unveiled new additions to its merchandise range, with the latest line of products including "Hil-liar-y" T-shirts and "Hillary for Prison" buttons.

Some of the new apparel and novelty items available from the Trump campaign's online store incorporate opponent Hillary Clinton's official campaign logo -- a letter "H" and an arrow -- in slogans such as "Guilty as Hill," "Hill No 2016" and "DisHonest."

The collection also plays with Clinton's signature pantsuit look with shirts emblazoned with the words "Liar, Liar, Pantsuit on Fire!" and a striped suit meant to look like prison garb along with the words "Crooked Hillary."

The merchandise follows chants made at recent Trump events to "Lock her up!" over Clinton's use of a private email server at the State Department.

