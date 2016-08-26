Doctor: I wrote Trump's bill of health in 5 minutes

Story highlights Trump has publicly produced few medical records

Washington (CNN) The doctor who has produced the only public medical record about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign reportedly said he spent only five minutes writing it.

Harold Bornstein, Trump's doctor who wrote a four-paragraph note last December declaring the GOP nominee to be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," said Friday that he spent very little time on the note.

"I try to get four or five lines down as fast as possible so that they would be happy," he told NBC News, explaining that he penned the note as he waited for a limo to pick him up. "In the rush, I think some of those words didn't come out exactly the way they were meant."

Bornstein said he added some hyperbole to the note because "I think I picked up his kind of language and then I just interpreted it to my own."

Asked about Trump's health, Bornstein told NBC: "I don't think he's in any better or worse (shape) than the average person that goes and exercises every single day," he said. "Doesn't smoke, doesn't drink -- and that's simply the best advantage you can have to live -- and he's got a good family history."

