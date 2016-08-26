Story highlights Legendary singer Dolly Parton says she's undecided as to how she will cast her vote

(CNN) Country music legend Dolly Parton might be undecided on whom to back in the presidential race, but there's one thing she's certain of.

"It's the greatest show on television right now," she told CNN's Brooke Baldwin, laughing, in an interview that aired Friday.

The 70-year-old "Jolene" singer, who embarks next month on a 60-date North American tour to support her new album, "Pure and Simple," also didn't hold back when asked about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

"I don't know where they're going to land but I think they're both nuts" she said, joking that "it's like watching the OJ Simpson trial. You just believe whoever's up next. Whoever testified last is who you believe."

The Clinton campaign is list building off of Bill Clinton's birthday, feat. this picture of HRC as Dolly Parton... pic.twitter.com/z1P50WYfHo — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) August 19, 2016

As far as she's concerned, she said, it's time that both Trump and Clinton stopped talking about each other.

