Washington (CNN) On his first morning as president, the CIA told Gerald Ford that Richard Nixon's resignation the day before had probably left many adversaries, including America's Cold War nemesis, the Soviet Union, "in something of a state of shock."

"None of the potential trouble-makers has produced even a rumble," according to the CIA. "It may be that many have not had time to consider how the situation might be turned to advantage," since they had "probably not anticipated the situation to come to a climax so rapidly."

The CIA assessment is just one of many revealing glimpses on display in approximately 2,500 President's Daily Briefs spanning the Nixon and Ford administration that were declassified this week.

The inside look comes as both 2016 major-party contenders are receiving their first classified intelligence briefings as presidential candidates.

The 28,000 newly declassified pages recall key moments in history and detail the kind of top-secret information conveyed to the president at the time, though some material remains redacted.

