Story highlights Bill Stepien was a close aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before he was fired

He brings more than a decade of campaign experience to the Trump campaign's roster

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign has hired a former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who was fired amid the Bridgegate scandal, a source with knowledge of the decision told CNN on Friday.

Bill Stepien, Christie's former campaign manager and deputy chief of staff, is joining the Trump campaign as its national field director, adding a heavy dose of campaign experience -- but also controversy -- to Trump's campaign.

NBC News first reported the hire on Friday morning.

Christie, a close confidante and adviser to Trump, fired Stepian in January 2014 amid the Bridgegate scandal in which Christie aides directed the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge as political retribution.

