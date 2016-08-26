Story highlights An agreement between the government and rebels allows safe passage

The deal marks a victory for Assad's regime, as rebels cede territory

The city has been under siege for four years

(CNN) Buses packed with people rumbled past bombed-out buildings in the Damascus suburb of Daraya on Friday.

An evacuation agreement reached between the government and rebels gave thousands of civilians and hundreds of fighters safe passage out of the besieged city, state media reported.

A convoy of Red Crescent ambulances arrived early Friday in Daraya, which is just southwest of Syria's capital, Damascus.

Video from the scene showed tearful residents hugging as they bid each other farewell.

Photos shared on social media showed residents carrying their belongings along the streets of the heavily damaged town, which has faced food and water shortages.