Story highlights An agreement between the government and rebels allows safe passage

The deal marks a victory for Assad's regime, as rebels cede territory

The city has been under siege for four years

(CNN) Buses packed with people rumbled past bombed-out buildings in the Damascus suburb of Daraya Saturday.

An evacuation agreement reached between the government and rebels gave thousands of civilians and hundreds of fighters safe passage out of the besieged city, the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency reported.

They began leaving Friday, after a convoy of Red Crescent ambulances arrived in the early morning in Daraya, which is just southwest of Syria's capital, Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based group that monitors the conflict, said Saturday it was informed by reliable sources that five vehicles carrying fighters and their families have reached the city of Idlib.

It also said a second group of civilians from Daraya left the city by bus.