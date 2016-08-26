It doesn't matter if you're talking about a teenager chasing a higher high or a mega star trying to soothe chronic pain. The counterfeit pills they may be reaching for are more deadly than ever, experts say.

Why? One word: fentanyl.

"Synthetic fentanyl showing up in the street drug supply is an enormous game changer," says Carol Falkowski, CEO of Drug Abuse Dialogues, a group that helps track drug trends for the National Institute on Drug Abuse. "It means anybody who purchases illegal drugs can unknowingly be taking fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than morphine."

All it takes is a dose of fentanyl the size of three grains of sand to kill.

Fentanyl powder is cheap and easy to obtain on the dark web, experts warn, making it attractive to those manufacturing it into pill form mixed with other drugs.

Those counterfeit drugs are sold on the street, and usually dangerously usually labeled as something less potent. Even forensic scientists can't tell whether some of the pills sold on the street are counterfeit or not just by looking at them. That's how good the counterfeiters have gotten at making the illicit drugs.

Those who take fake prescriptions likely have no idea if fentanyl is inside, or how much.

"They should be known as a kill pill," Falkowski says.

Prince Rogers Nelson's death may turn out to be the most famous example of the dangers posed by counterfeit fentanyl. Pills found in his Minnesota home were reportedly marked as hydrocodone , but when tested the pills turned out to have fentanyl in them. No one has said if Prince took those pills. But he did die of fentanyl toxicity, according to the autopsy report.

Fentanyl is an opioid. Its effect on the body is exactly like heroin, or any other opiate-based medication. But fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, up to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is stronger than any prescription painkiller on the market.

"All opiates are just oral heroin. There is no difference to the body," Minneapolis emergency medicine physician Chris Johnson says.

Tracking and taxing the epidemic

The drug that killed Prince is showing up in counterfeit form across the US with devastating effects.

Long before Prince died of a fentanyl overdose, the Drug Enforcement Administration was preparing a document to share with law enforcement around the country. It was a warning. Weeks after Prince died, the document was published , and titled "Counterfeit Prescription Pills Containing Fentanyls: A Global Threat."

"Prince is the most notable and famous person who tragically died from an opioid overdose. But we are seeing it in every town in Minnesota." U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota, told CNN.

"We must go even farther," Sen. Klobuchar says. "We need more funding for treatment and better prescription drug monitoring programs. Because of the fact states like Florida don't even share their information across state lines. There is no way to monitor who is taking what across state lines."

The problem in her state isn't as bad as some states such as Ohio or Florida, which have been hit hardest by the illicit fentanyl epidemic, according to CDC statistics. But attention has focused on the state following the death of Prince, one of its most famous native sons.

Drug overdose deaths have quadrupled in the past 15 years in Minnesota, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

Opioid overdose deaths are rising Minnesota.

"In 2015, more than half of the drug-related deaths were related to prescription medications rather than illegal street drugs," the health department's report says . 216 deaths were associated with opioid pain relievers and 114 with heroin.

Drug overdoses now kill more Americans across America than car crashes, data from the Centers for Disease Control data shows.

How did we get here?

Minneapolis Dr. Chris Johnson, who has testified about the opioid problem to the Food and Drug Administration, points his finger at doctors and pharmaceutical companies for the epidemic sweeping the country.

They were hawking prescription opioids with abandon, he says.

"There was a push by the pharmaceutical industry and their paid physician advocates that pushed opiates saying they aren't as addictive as we thought," Johnson says. "So they can be used for back pain and other daily pain. They influenced government bodies to emphasize pain management as the doctor's responsibility."

He sighs, and says something he knows some will find distasteful, even shocking, coming from a doctor.

"If the cartels could, they would shake the hand of the medical industry and thank them for creating this new business," Johnson says.

He explains how someone who was given Percocet for back pain for years may turn to illegal alternatives if doctors stop prescribing because of increased scrutiny or if prescriptions become too expensive for a patient.

JUST WATCHED How dangerous is Fentanyl? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How dangerous is Fentanyl? 00:48

That's where cheaper heroin, or the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl may come into play now, he says.

"They are increasingly desperate for opiates to make them feel normal again, then they make that jump" [to illicit drugs], Johnson says.

But Dr. Mark Willinbring, a psychiatrist at Alltyr substance abuse clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota, puts the blame squarely on regulators.

"The real blame is on regulatory authorities. Those regulating pharmacy practice in Florida. They let these huge pill mills operate freely in Florida," he says. "There was no monitoring. The regulatory agencies let this be a free for all."

How to kill opioid addiction, fast

Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillers – Prescription opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.



Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.



As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Fentanyl – Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.



The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Codeine – Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Hydrocodone – These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death." Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Oxycodone – Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.



Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.



Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Morphine – Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.



As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Meperidine – Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.



The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.



As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Hydromorphone –



Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being

Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Heroin –



CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta



, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014. No, you can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor. According to the CDC , deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Methadone – Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.



Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Buprenorphine – Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.



However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.



Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.



The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.

Hide Caption 11 of 11

Willinbring spends his days working with patients struggling with substance abuse.

"I have patients that range in age from 17 to 72," he says. "We are seeing something we have never seen before in the US."

He says the demographics of who is addicted to heroin have changed dramatically.

"Traditionally heroin addiction has been a problem associated with middle aged black men about 43 years of age," Willinbring says. "Those statistics have gone back for decades. Now its predominantly young, white people."

He is very clear. Not all substance abuse problems are the same. He describes how his patients feel when they are addicted to opiates and then suddenly taken off them.

There's no exaggeration, there's a clear and present danger. Carol Falkowski, drug policy expert

"What it means it that you can't experience ordinary pleasure. Every day is a gray day. You have no energy. You have no motivation," Willinbring says. "You have a low grade case of the flu all the time. Your bones and joints ache. And your brain is constantly screaming 'I want more opioids.' It doesn't get better over time."

When it comes to treating opioid addiction, Willinbring says the science is clear and there is agreement on the one treatment that works, fast. You replace what is deficient in the brain.

"The only proven effective treatment is replacement maintenance therapy or methadone," Dr. Willinbring. "What I tell my patients is you can no more will your brain to produce more opioids than you can will your pancreas to produce more insulin."

But the psychiatrist is deeply concerned the current uproar about opioids may do more harm than good if the focus is only on stopping prescribing pills.

"Right now the biggest crisis I am seeing is people with severe disabling chronic pain who are summarily and arbitrarily taken off of them," Willinbring says. "It ruins their lives. I think we are going to see a lot of suicides."

Carol Falkowski says the solution to the opioid epidemic, and the growing threat of fentanyl will take work, not just words, from many different sources. And the medical community, law enforcement, government officials, pharmaceutical companies and regulators must act now.

"Whenever a new drug trend appears on the horizon there's a lot of hand-wringing and 'Oh my, this is awful,'" Falkowksi says. "When it comes to counterfeit fentanyl pills there is no overstatement going on, there's no exaggeration, there's a clear and present danger."