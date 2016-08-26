Badges save officers struck by bullets

Story highlights The officers were shot in separate incidents Friday

Their badges protected them from the bullets

(CNN) Officers take an oath to protect and serve, but sometimes they are the ones that need protecting.

This became apparent early Friday when two officers in separate states narrowly escaped being killed -- thanks to their badges.

"We sacrifice time with friends to earn this badge and received the privilege to wear it," said Officer Steve Carapia of the California Highway Patrol. "We never imagine that one day it will save our lives."

Both officers were shot at while on duty.

Both officers were saved by their badges.

