Your coffee habit may be genetic

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

It's thumbs up today, but the news on coffee has not always been positive. Take a look at the arguments for and against coffee through the centuries.
Legend has it that coffee was discovered by Kaldi, an Ethiopian goatherd, after he caught his suddenly frisky goats eating glossy green leaves and red berries and then tried it for himself.
Legend has it that coffee was discovered by Kaldi, an Ethiopian goatherd, after he caught his suddenly frisky goats eating glossy green leaves and red berries and then tried it for himself.
But it was the Arabs that started coffeehouses, and that's where coffee got its first black mark. Patrons of coffeehouses were said to be more likely to gamble and engage in "criminally unorthodox sexual situations," according to author Ralph Hattox.
But it was the Arabs that started coffeehouses, and that&#39;s where coffee got its first black mark. Patrons of coffeehouses were said to be more likely to gamble and engage in &quot;criminally unorthodox sexual situations,&quot; according to author &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.washington.edu/uwpress/search/books/HATCOF.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ralph Hattox&lt;/a&gt;.
As the popularity of coffee grew and spread, the medical community began to extol its benefits. It was especially popular in England as a cure for alcoholism, one of the biggest medical problems of the time.
As the popularity of coffee grew and spread, the medical community began to extol its benefits. It was especially popular in England as a cure for &lt;a href=&quot;https://squalicum.bellinghamschools.org/sites/default/files/squalicum/tshaw/COFFEEHOUSE Trial PACKET.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;alcoholism&lt;/a&gt;, one of the biggest medical problems of the time.
This1652 ad by London coffeeshop owner Pasqua Rosée popularized coffee's healthy status, claiming coffee could aid digestion, prevent and cure gout and scurvy, help coughs, headaches and stomachaches, even prevent miscarriages.
This1652 ad by London coffeeshop owner Pasqua Rosée popularized coffee&#39;s healthy status, claiming coffee could aid digestion, prevent and cure gout and scurvy, help coughs, headaches and stomachaches, even prevent miscarriages.
By 1730, tea had replaced coffee in London as the daily drink of choice. That preference continued in the colonies until 1773, when the famous Boston Tea Party made it unpatriotic to drink tea. Coffee houses popped up everywhere, and the marvelous stimulant qualities of the brew were said to contribute to the ability of the colonists to work longer hours.
By 1730, tea had replaced coffee in London as the daily drink of choice. That preference continued in the colonies until 1773, when the famous Boston Tea Party made it unpatriotic to drink tea. Coffee houses popped up everywhere, and the marvelous stimulant qualities of the brew were said to contribute to the ability of the colonists to work longer hours.
In the mid-1800s America was at war with itself and one side effect is that coffee supplies ran short. Enter toasted grain-based beverage substitutes such as Kellogg's "Caramel Coffee" and C.W. Post's "Postum" (still manufactured), who advertised with anti-coffee tirades to boost sales.
In the mid-1800s America was at war with itself and one side effect is that coffee supplies ran short. Enter toasted grain-based beverage substitutes such as Kellogg&#39;s &quot;Caramel Coffee&quot; and C.W. Post&#39;s &quot;Postum&quot; (still manufactured), who advertised with anti-coffee tirades to boost sales.
Postum's ads against coffee were especially negative, claiming coffee was as bad as morphine, cocaine, nicotine or strychnine and could cause blindness.
Postum&#39;s ads &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=Hy0YIUYybOsC&amp;pg=PA131&amp;lpg=PA131&amp;dq=19th-century+inventor+C.+W.+Post+on+coffee+bad+for+you&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=g2hh-151v4&amp;sig=puGib3_29lDVz6F027IKRlnTNNY&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0CCkQ6AEwAmoVChMIiY25raukxwIVSVw-Ch14BwLK#v=onepage&amp;q&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;against coffee&lt;/a&gt; were especially negative, claiming coffee was as bad as morphine, cocaine, nicotine or strychnine and could cause blindness.
Medical concerns and negative public beliefs about the benefits of coffee rose in the early 1900's. Good Housekeeping magazine wrote about how coffee stunts growth.
Medical concerns and negative public beliefs about the benefits of coffee rose in the early 1900&#39;s. Good Housekeeping magazine &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=ve5AAQAAMAAJ&amp;pg=PA113#v=onepage&amp;q&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrote about how coffee stunts growth&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
In a 1927 Science Magazine, 80,000 elementary and junior high kids were asked about their coffee drinking habits. Researchers found the "startling" fact that most of them drank more than a cup of coffee a day, which was then compared to scholarship with mostly negative results.
In a 1927 Science Magazine, 80,000 elementary and junior high kids were asked about their coffee drinking habits. Researchers found the &quot;startling&quot; fact that most of them drank more than a cup of coffee a day, which was then compared to scholarship with mostly negative results.
In 1978, the same year that Baseball Hall of Fame's Joe DiMaggio began selling Mr. Coffee on TV, a New England Journal of Medicine study found a short-term rise in blood pressure after three cups of coffee.

And an earlier 1973 study found drinking one to five cups of coffee a day increased risk of heart attacks by 60% while drinking six or more cups a day doubled that risk to 120%.
In 1978, the same year that Baseball Hall of Fame&#39;s Joe DiMaggio began selling Mr. Coffee on TV, a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/339084&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New England Journal of Medicine&lt;/a&gt; study found a short-term rise in blood pressure after three cups of coffee. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM197307122890203#t=articleTop&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier 1973 study&lt;/a&gt; found drinking one to five cups of coffee a day increased risk of heart attacks by 60% while drinking six or more cups a day doubled that risk to 120%.
1970's headline: Coffee is as serious as a heart attackIn 1978, the same year that Baseball Hall of Fame's Joe DiMaggio began selling Mr. Coffee on TV, a New England Journal of Medicine study found a short-term rise in blood pressure after three cups of coffee.

And an earlier 1973 study found drinking one to five cups of coffee a day increased risk of heart attacks by 60% while drinking six or more cups a day doubled that risk to 120%.
Now begins the era of the meta-analysis where researchers look at hundreds of studies and apply scientific principles to find those which do the best job of randomizing and controlling for compounding factors, such as smoking. . The results for coffee? Mostly good.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But first, a couple of negatives: a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11369742&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2001 study&lt;/a&gt; found a 20% increase in the risk of urinary tract cancer risk for coffee drinkers, but not tea drinkers. That finding was repeated in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/articles/srep09051&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2015 meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt;. So if this is a risk factor in your family history, you might want to switch to tea.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And a 2010 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19362749&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; found a correlation between coffee consumption and lung disease, but the study found it impossible to completely eliminate the confounding effects of smoking.
2000 era headline: Time for meta-analysisNow begins the era of the meta-analysis where researchers look at hundreds of studies and apply scientific principles to find those which do the best job of randomizing and controlling for compounding factors, such as smoking. . The results for coffee? Mostly good.

But first, a couple of negatives: a 2001 study found a 20% increase in the risk of urinary tract cancer risk for coffee drinkers, but not tea drinkers. That finding was repeated in a 2015 meta-analysis. So if this is a risk factor in your family history, you might want to switch to tea.

And a 2010 meta-analysis found a correlation between coffee consumption and lung disease, but the study found it impossible to completely eliminate the confounding effects of smoking.
A&lt;a href=&quot;http://aje.oxfordjournals.org/content/174/9/993.long&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; of 11 studies on the link between stroke risk and coffee consumption between 1966 and 2011, with nearly a half a million participants, found no negative connection. And a 2012 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3526718/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis&lt;/a&gt; of studies between 2001 and 2011 found four or more cups a day had a preventative effect on your risk for stroke. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0016508507005689&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meta-analysis &lt;/a&gt;showed drinking two cups of black coffee a day could reduce the risk of liver cancer by 43%. Those findings were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1542356513006095&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;replicated&lt;/a&gt; in 2013 in two &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.biomedcentral.com/1471-230X/13/34&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;other studies. &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As for prostate cancer, this &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21586702&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2011 study&lt;/a&gt; followed nearly 59,000 men from 1986 to 2006 and found drinking coffee to be highly associated with lower risk for the lethal form of the disease.
A similar analysis of studies on heart failure found four cups a day provided the lowest risk for heart failure, and you had to drink a whopping 10 cups a day to get a bad association.

And overall heart disease? A meta-analysis of 36 studies with more than 1.2 million participants found moderate coffee drinking seemed to be associated with a low risk for heart disease; plus, there wasn't a higher risk among those who drank more than five cups a day.

This meta-analysis showed drinking two cups of black coffee a day could reduce the risk of liver cancer by 43%. Those findings were replicated in 2013 in two other studies.

As for prostate cancer, this 2011 study followed nearly 59,000 men from 1986 to 2006 and found drinking coffee to be highly associated with lower risk for the lethal form of the disease.
How about coffee's effects on your overall risk of death? One 2013 analysis of 20 studies, and another which included 17 studies, both of which included more than a million people, found drinking coffee reduced your total mortality risk slightly.

And as a sign of the times, in 2015 the U.S. Department of Agriculture now agrees that "coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle," especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening cream and sugar. You can read their analysis of the latest data on everything from diabetes to chronic disease here.
A similar analysis of studies on heart failure found four cups a day provided the lowest risk for heart failure, and you had to drink a whopping 10 cups a day to get a bad association.

And overall heart disease? A meta-analysis of 36 studies with more than 1.2 million participants found moderate coffee drinking seemed to be associated with a low risk for heart disease; plus, there wasn't a higher risk among those who drank more than five cups a day.
How about coffee&#39;s effects on your overall risk of death? One 2013 analysis of &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayAbstract?fromPage=online&amp;aid=9205090&amp;fileId=S0007114513003814&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;20 studies&lt;/a&gt;, and another which included &lt;a href=&quot;http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayAbstract?fromPage=online&amp;aid=9627964&amp;fileId=S1368980014001438&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;17 studies&lt;/a&gt;, both of which included more than a million people, found drinking coffee reduced your total mortality risk slightly.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And as a sign of the times, in 2015 the&lt;a href=&quot;http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015-scientific-report/PDFs/Scientific-Report-of-the-2015-Dietary-Guidelines-Advisory-Committee.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; U.S. Department of Agriculture&lt;/a&gt; now agrees that &quot;coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle,&quot; especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening cream and sugar. You can read their analysis of the latest data on everything from diabetes to chronic disease &lt;a href=&quot;http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015-scientific-report/10-chapter-5/d5-4.asp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here.&lt;/a&gt;
2015 headline: Coffee is practically a health foodHow about coffee's effects on your overall risk of death? One 2013 analysis of 20 studies, and another which included 17 studies, both of which included more than a million people, found drinking coffee reduced your total mortality risk slightly.

And as a sign of the times, in 2015 the U.S. Department of Agriculture now agrees that "coffee can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle," especially if you stay within three and five cups a day (a maximum of 400mg of caffeine), and avoid fattening cream and sugar. You can read their analysis of the latest data on everything from diabetes to chronic disease here.
Story highlights

  • A newly identified gene may be linked to fewer coffee cravings
  • Just under two-thirds of American adults drink at least one cup of coffee a day

(CNN)Whether a cup of java will leave you craving more could be chalked up to your genes.

People with a newly identified genetic variant in their DNA, called PDSS2, may be inclined to drink fewer cups of coffee than others, according to a small study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.
    "I actually was very surprised to find a new gene for coffee consumption," said Nicola Pirastu, a chancellor's research fellow at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute of Population Health Sciences and Informatics, and lead author of the study.
    "We believe that this PDSS2 genetic variant is impacting coffee drinking through the regulation of the speed at which caffeine is metabolized," he said. "It has been observed before that higher levels of PDSS2 inhibits the expression of the genes metabolizing caffeine and thus the speed at which caffeine is degraded."
    The findings add to existing research suggesting that our espresso habits may be embedded in our genes, Pirastu said.
    About 64% of American adults drink at least one cup of coffee a day, according to a 2015 Gallup poll.
    For the new study, researchers analyzed medical and genetic data on 370 people from a small village in southern Italy, and 843 people from six villages in northeast Italy. The study participants also self-reported their daily coffee-drinking habits.
    The researchers discovered that people with the PDSS2 variant reported consuming fewer cups of coffee than people without the variant.
    When the researchers replicated the study with a group of 1,731 study participants from the Netherlands, they noticed similar results.
    New link between coffee beans and human genes
    "This variant is very common, and around 50% of the European population has either one or two copies of it," Pirastu said. More research is needed to determine the variant's prevalence in other populations as well as to clarify its biological link with caffeine.
    A separate study, published in 2014, linked about a half-dozen other genetic variants in human DNA to the volume and frequency of people's coffee-drinking behavior.
    Although different statistical models were used, the previous research tested a few of the same genetic variations included in the new study. However, an association with coffee consumption was not found, said Marilyn Cornelis, assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University who led the 2014 study.
    Therefore, it seems that the newfound variant's impact on coffee consumption may be minor compared with the previously identified genetic variants, said Cornelis, who was not involved in the new research.
    "The [new] study is small relative to the previous genome-wide association studies of coffee consumption," Cornelis said.
    "Genes can exist in different forms from one person to the next. We can have 'fast' and 'slow' acting forms, and depending on what we've inherited, it can impact how our body processes or metabolizes nutrients or food constituents like caffeine," said Ahmed El-Sohemy, professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, who was not involved in the new research.
    People generally tend to self-regulate how much coffee they consume based on a balance of how caffeine in the beverage has positive benefits, such as mood-enhancing effects, and negative outcomes, such as anxiety or "jitters," he added.
    "To date, most of the genes identified that impact coffee-drinking habits encode proteins involved in caffeine metabolism," Cornelis said. "Individuals genetically predisposed to consuming greater amounts of coffee are likely metabolizing caffeine quickly, and so to achieve and maintain the 'caffeine buzz,' they need to consume more," she said. "Individuals also respond differently to caffeine, and as you can imagine, this response is an important factor underlying our drinking habits, as well."
    Scientists have long explored genetic links to our food preferences, and such research can help reveal the biology behind our eating and drinking behaviors as well as our health, Pirastu said.
    "I think that food preference genes will give us a very good insight on why people like or do not like certain foods by highlighting the biology behind it," he said. "This will help us to better understand not only how people behave, but also why, allowing us to help them change their non-healthy behaviors."