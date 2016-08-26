Your coffee habit may be genetic

Story highlights A newly identified gene may be linked to fewer coffee cravings

Just under two-thirds of American adults drink at least one cup of coffee a day

(CNN) Whether a cup of java will leave you craving more could be chalked up to your genes.

People with a newly identified genetic variant in their DNA, called PDSS2, may be inclined to drink fewer cups of coffee than others, according to a small study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.

"I actually was very surprised to find a new gene for coffee consumption," said Nicola Pirastu, a chancellor's research fellow at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute of Population Health Sciences and Informatics, and lead author of the study.

"We believe that this PDSS2 genetic variant is impacting coffee drinking through the regulation of the speed at which caffeine is metabolized," he said. "It has been observed before that higher levels of PDSS2 inhibits the expression of the genes metabolizing caffeine and thus the speed at which caffeine is degraded."

JUST WATCHED Coffee culture on the rise in nation of tea drinkers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Coffee culture on the rise in nation of tea drinkers 02:54

The findings add to existing research suggesting that our espresso habits may be embedded in our genes, Pirastu said.

Read More