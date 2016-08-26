US blood supply should be screened for Zika, FDA says

Story highlights The recommendation applies "across the board to anyone collecting blood"

Screening donated blood is already underway in Florida and Puerto Rico

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration has recommended screening the entire US blood supply for the Zika virus, it announced today, noting that screening donated blood is already underway in Florida and Puerto Rico.

The new recommendation applies "across the board to anyone collecting blood," explained Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. This includes very large blood collection establishments, such as the American Red Cross, and some very small establishments, such as academic centers, he said. Expanded testing should remain in effect until the risk of transmitting the virus through blood transfusions is reduced.

"We've come to a critical juncture: the risk to the blood supply combined with the uncertainty about the nature and extent of Zika virus transmission," Marks said. More than 40 cases of mosquito-transmitted infection have been reported in Florida.

Though scientists are still learning about the virus, they know that Zika is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes but can also be spread by sexual contact. For pregnant women, an infection could cause microcephaly, a serious birth defect.

"About 80% of people who have Zika may never have symptoms," Marks said. Symptoms can include fever, joint pain, rash and red, irritated eyes.

Read More