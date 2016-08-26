Breaking News

Champions League: Europe's top leagues to get four group-stage spots

By Tom Sweetman, CNN

Updated 8:31 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Real MadridGareth Bale's Real Madrid is hoping to make history by becoming the first club to successfully defend the Champions League title. No team has managed the feat since Europe's top tournament was revamped in 1992.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
BarcelonaLast season, Lionel Messi and co.'s title defense ended at the semifinal stage. The Spanish champion will be one of the favorites again this time. Luis Suarez, Neymar and Ivan Rakitic were all outstanding last season -- and don't forget a certain Andres Iniesta.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Bayern MunichAlways in the mix, the German champion will hope to improve on last season's semifinal performance. New manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the competition three times as a coach, has added to his squad with the acquisition of teen midfield star Renato Sanches -- who helped Portugal win the Euro 2016 title.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Atletico MadridThe Spanish club suffered heartbreak in May's final -- losing out to rival Real on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Milan. It was the second time in three years that Diego Simeone's side had gone close to winning the competition. He'll be hoping France star Antoine Griezmann returns from Euro 2016 all fired up.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
JuventusIt might have lost Paul Pogba to Manchester United, but Italy's "Old Lady" is still a team to be feared. The perennial Serie A champion splashed out $99 million on Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, while its impressive defensive core remains. It will be a tough nut to crack under coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Paris Saint-GermainThe French champion reached the quarterfinal stage last season before being beaten by Manchester City. Its iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left to join Manchester United, but new coach Unai Emery has brought in Real Madrid's Jese and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from his former club Sevilla.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Borussia DortmundBack in the competition after spending last year in the Europa League, Dortmund will be one of the teams to fear. Its style of fast, free-flowing football has been one of the most exciting on the continent over the past year and, led by the likes of Marco Reus and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it could reach the knockout stages.
Photos: Which club will be crowned European champion?
Manchester CityThe English team reached the last four for the first time in its history before somewhat meekly losing to Real Madrid. New coach's Pep Guardiola first task was to bring the club through the qualifying stages. The former Bayern and Barcelona coach has already spent big on signing Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Leroy Sane and John Stones.
Story highlights

  • UEFA guarantees top leagues four Champions League group-stage spots
  • Spain, Germany, England and Italy currently set to benefit
  • UEFA also "significantly" increasing financial distribution to clubs

(CNN)Life just got a little bit easier for the clubs of European football's top four leagues after UEFA, the sport's governing body on the continent, announced that each division will have four guaranteed places in the Champions League group stage from the start of 2018-19 season.

The current top four leagues in Europe -- according to UEFA's coefficient rankings -- are the Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, English Premier League and Italian Serie A.
    Under the present system, La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League are guaranteed three places in the group stage, with a fourth spot possible through the playoff round, while Serie A is sure of two places and a third available through the playoff round.
    France's Ligue 1, Russia's Premier League and Portugal's Primeira Liga sit fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in UEFA's coefficient rankings, although they currently remain some distance behind the top four divisions.
    The new changes mean that 16 of the 32 Champions League group-stage spots will now be guaranteed to teams in Europe's top four leagues.
    The announcement comes just a day after UEFA presidential candidate, Aleksander Ceferin, warned that a potential breakaway league of Europe's top clubs could lead to war between teams and the governing body.
    UEFA chief of communications and media, Pedro Pinto, told CNN Friday that the changes will help to create a better Champions League for all involved.
    "The amendments are sound, in the best interests of European football and will make the tournament stronger," Pinto said.
    "We now have four group-stage spots from the top four leagues, which means we believe that we're increasing the sporting value of the competition, which will then increase the financial value of the competition."
    "This competition is as inclusive as it's always been," Pinto added. "Giving four group-stage spots to the top four leagues will help improve the sporting and commercial interest of the competition, so we can then spread the money across the competition and throughout all clubs."

    'Evolution not revolution'

    As part of its "evolution of UEFA club competitions" process for the 2018-21 cycle, UEFA also announced that financial distribution to clubs participating in the Champions League and Europa League will be "increased significantly."
    "A new four-pillar financial distribution system (starting fee, performance in the competition, individual club coefficient and market pool) will see sporting performances better rewarded, while market pool share will decrease," the governing body confirmed.
    UEFA also announced that a new system for club coefficients, which help determine its coefficient rankings, will also be implemented with teams in future being judged on their own records and historical success in Europe also being taken into account.
    Elsewhere, Europa League winners will automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage from the 2018-19 season, rather than having to first take part in the playoff round.