Carlo Ancelotti: Football's 'Diva Whisperer' learns from 'The Godfather'

By Piers Edwards

Updated 11:44 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Carlo Ancelotti has largely built his success on the relationships he fosters with his players. Cristiano Ronaldo labeled the atmosphere under the Italian at Real Madrid as 'spectacular' and spoke out in his desire to keep the coach at the club.
The 'Diva Whisperer'Carlo Ancelotti has largely built his success on the relationships he fosters with his players. Cristiano Ronaldo labeled the atmosphere under the Italian at Real Madrid as 'spectacular' and spoke out in his desire to keep the coach at the club.
Ancelotti made his debut at Parma in 1976 before joining Roma in 1979. But it was at Milan, whom he signed for in 1987, that he had his greatest successes, winning Serie A twice and being part of the last team to win back-to-back titles in the European Cup (now the Champions League).
Midfield MaestroAncelotti made his debut at Parma in 1976 before joining Roma in 1979. But it was at Milan, whom he signed for in 1987, that he had his greatest successes, winning Serie A twice and being part of the last team to win back-to-back titles in the European Cup (now the Champions League).
Ancelotti began his managerial career with Reggiana in 1995, a year after he worked as assistant coach for Italy as it reached the 1994 World Cup final. After just a year at Reggiana, whom he led to promotion from Serie B, he led Parma for two years (finishing Serie A runners-up in his first season) before then guiding Juventus between 1999 and 2001.
Baby StepsAncelotti began his managerial career with Reggiana in 1995, a year after he worked as assistant coach for Italy as it reached the 1994 World Cup final. After just a year at Reggiana, whom he led to promotion from Serie B, he led Parma for two years (finishing Serie A runners-up in his first season) before then guiding Juventus between 1999 and 2001.
Ancelotti acknowledges the crowd as he walks out for his first match as AC Milan manager in 2001, the first of his 423 games in charge of the club.
Start of an EraAncelotti acknowledges the crowd as he walks out for his first match as AC Milan manager in 2001, the first of his 423 games in charge of the club.
Ancelotti won a host of trophies with Milan during his eight-year spell but only one domestic championship. Players celebrated the 2004 Serie A title by lifting up the coach following a narrow win over Roma, the club Ancelotti had played for with such distinction for many years.
Flying HighAncelotti won a host of trophies with Milan during his eight-year spell but only one domestic championship. Players celebrated the 2004 Serie A title by lifting up the coach following a narrow win over Roma, the club Ancelotti had played for with such distinction for many years.
Ancelotti will largely be remembered at Milan for the two Champions League titles he brought the club -- in 2003 and 2007. Here, he celebrates the latter success, as Milan beat Liverpool in Athens to gain revenge for the dramatic 2005 final against the same opponents.
Revenge is SweetAncelotti will largely be remembered at Milan for the two Champions League titles he brought the club -- in 2003 and 2007. Here, he celebrates the latter success, as Milan beat Liverpool in Athens to gain revenge for the dramatic 2005 final against the same opponents.
After leaving Milan, Ancelotti spent two years in charge of English premier league club, Chelsea. Despite winning the league and cup double in his first season, the Italian was sacked by owner Roman Abramovich on the final day of the 2010-11 season. His dismissal emanated from his failure to progress in the Champions League, with the quarterfinal defeat by Manchester United eliciting a rare display of anger from the usually calm coach.
Chelsea BluesAfter leaving Milan, Ancelotti spent two years in charge of English premier league club, Chelsea. Despite winning the league and cup double in his first season, the Italian was sacked by owner Roman Abramovich on the final day of the 2010-11 season. His dismissal emanated from his failure to progress in the Champions League, with the quarterfinal defeat by Manchester United eliciting a rare display of anger from the usually calm coach.
Six months later, Ancelotti was in charge of French side Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian believed he was going to be involved for a long period with a club built on Qatari wealth but claimed in his autobiography that he was let down by former Brazil international Leonardo, then PSG's sporting director, prompting Ancelotti to walk away from the club in May 2013.
Sheikh, Rattle and RollSix months later, Ancelotti was in charge of French side Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian believed he was going to be involved for a long period with a club built on Qatari wealth but claimed in his autobiography that he was let down by former Brazil international Leonardo, then PSG's sporting director, prompting Ancelotti to walk away from the club in May 2013.
Another two-year spell soon followed, this time at Real Madrid. After Jose Mourinho had alienated many of the players during his fractious reign, Ancelotti reanimated the team through the strong relationships he formed with the players.
The Real dealAnother two-year spell soon followed, this time at Real Madrid. After Jose Mourinho had alienated many of the players during his fractious reign, Ancelotti reanimated the team through the strong relationships he formed with the players.
Like all Real coaches, Ancelotti had been brought in to deliver success in the Champions League -- but his target was 'La Decima', the much sought-after tenth success in the competition. Real had failed to win the title for over a decade when Ancelotti was appointed. But in his first season, the Italian delivered the title with defeat of Atletico Madrid -- prompting this reaction at the final whistle from the Italian.
Delivering 'La Decima'Like all Real coaches, Ancelotti had been brought in to deliver success in the Champions League -- but his target was 'La Decima', the much sought-after tenth success in the competition. Real had failed to win the title for over a decade when Ancelotti was appointed. But in his first season, the Italian delivered the title with defeat of Atletico Madrid -- prompting this reaction at the final whistle from the Italian.
After his dismissal in only his second year at Real, Ancelotti took a break from football spending a year in Canada with wife Mariann, who he marred in 2014. Here, the pair inspect the traditional Bavarian lederhosen which they received in July as the Italian started work in his latest role at the serial German champion, Bayern Munich.
Bavarian welcomeAfter his dismissal in only his second year at Real, Ancelotti took a break from football spending a year in Canada with wife Mariann, who he marred in 2014. Here, the pair inspect the traditional Bavarian lederhosen which they received in July as the Italian started work in his latest role at the serial German champion, Bayern Munich.
Ancelotti has already won a trophy in Germany, winning the season-opening DFL Supercup when beat Borussia Dortmund on 14 August.
First silverwareAncelotti has already won a trophy in Germany, winning the season-opening DFL Supercup when beat Borussia Dortmund on 14 August.
But Ancelotti's decision to appoint son Davide to his coaching staff has been criticized as nepotism in many quarters. Sitting on the bench behind them is Paul Clement, who Ancelotti has regularly worked with since first meeting the Englishman at Chelsea.
Family AffairBut Ancelotti's decision to appoint son Davide to his coaching staff has been criticized as nepotism in many quarters. Sitting on the bench behind them is Paul Clement, who Ancelotti has regularly worked with since first meeting the Englishman at Chelsea.
Ancelotti's immediate challenge at Bayern is to tweak the possesion-based style he has inherited from Guardiola, who won three championships and two cups during his 2013-2016 spell in charge. "(Possession) is not my personal obsession," Ancelotti has said, while being wary of applying any changes gradually. "I must be careful not to destabilize a winning structure."
Changing TackAncelotti's immediate challenge at Bayern is to tweak the possesion-based style he has inherited from Guardiola, who won three championships and two cups during his 2013-2016 spell in charge. "(Possession) is not my personal obsession," Ancelotti has said, while being wary of applying any changes gradually. "I must be careful not to destabilize a winning structure."
In addition to club owners, fans and the media, there is another area of life that Ancelotti professes to have no control over. His eyebrow has become famous for its rise and falls. "Really, I don't understand. It's an instinct. I am not able to control my eyebrow," he laughs.
Mind of its OwnIn addition to club owners, fans and the media, there is another area of life that Ancelotti professes to have no control over. His eyebrow has become famous for its rise and falls. "Really, I don't understand. It's an instinct. I am not able to control my eyebrow," he laughs.
(CNN)You have to be careful of the quiet ones.

If that old adage fits anyone, it's surely Carlo Ancelotti.
    He has one of the most impressive CVs in football -- one of just seven men to have won the Champions League as both player and coach, the Italian is also one of only two coaches to have won the European crown on three separate occasions.
    The 57-year-old has not achieved this by bawling and screaming, fostering a siege mentality or through mendacious mind games, but with a calm, hands-in-pockets cool.
    A quiet word here or there when necessary, resulting in a haul of trophies to really shout about.
    "Quiet is my style of management -- quiet because that's my style, my character, my personality," Ancelotti told CNN ahead of his first Bundesliga match in charge of German champion Bayern Munich, on Friday against Werder Bremen.
    Some have tried to change him, such as Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, but Ancelotti wasn't for turning.
    His traits were instilled, he says, from his childhood growing up in a small village in Emilia-Romagna, in the north of Italy.
    "I try to be quiet in my relationships with people," he explains. "I grew up like this because I lived in a very quiet and very calm family.
    "I had a father who was very quiet, so I grew my character from the beginning."
    Ancelotti has used his lifetime of training to good effect during a managerial career which -- starting in the 1990s -- has taken him to Italian clubs Reggiana, Parma, Juventus and Milan, English team Chelsea, France's Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid.
    He has delivered league or cup titles in every country he has worked in, sometimes both.
    Ancelotti -- assistant coach when Italy lost the 1994 World Cup final -- believes his relationship with his players is central to his success.
    "With the players, above all I have to be myself," he says. "I cannot use another personality because I don't have one."
    It seems to work, since a host of the world's highest-profile footballers featured in his autobiography -- this year's "Quiet Leadership: Winning Hearts, Minds and Matches" -- almost tripping over themselves to lavish praise on their former boss.
    "I say Carlo is the best and I have worked with the best," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has worked under modern coaching giants such as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
    "He's the best," agreed former Italy star Alessandro Nesta. "You have to understand how clever he is with his tactics."
    Nesta, Paolo Maldini, Filippo Inzaghi and supposed hard man Gennaro Gattuso were in tears, David Beckham recalled, when Ancelotti left Milan in 2009, after an eight-year spell that had resulted in league, cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup successes.
    "He genuinely cares, and he takes the time to care," former England captain John Terry said. "That's what makes him the very best."
    The Chelsea stalwart's relationship with Mourinho is widely believed to have been his closest bond with a coach -- but that's apparently not so.
    "He is, for me, the ultimate," the veteran defender said of Ancelotti.
    Even Cristiano Ronaldo joined in, saying the atmosphere at Real Madrid under Ancelotti was "spectacular." The Portugal star was one of the most vocal protesters when it became apparent Ancelotti was going to be sacked by Real in 2015, a year after delivering the club's long-awaited 10th European title.
    These are serious accolades, which the star names didn't have to agree to, so what's his secret?
    "I really didn't have problems with players -- in all my career," Ancelotti explains.
    "I know what the player is thinking about a lot of the situations -- and know when a player is not happy and why.
    "I really enjoy my job. It's not a job, it's a passion. I just love -- day-by-day -- my job."
    Occasionally labeled the "Diva Whisperer," Ancelotti insists that working with top stars is easy because of their desire to be the best -- citing three-time world footballer of the year Ronaldo as an example.
    "When we got back at 3 in the morning from away trips, instead of going to bed he would go to the ice bath, so this means he is really professional," Ancelotti says of the club's record scorer.
    "Managing top talent is easy because most of them are really serious so it's not difficult -- really not."
    He puts his emphasis on his squads, he says, because he can't control the president, the fans or the media -- though you will find him online, with 2.2 million followers on his @MrAncelotti Twitter feed -- so why would he even try?
    For a supposedly soft man, one of the coach's role models may be a little surprising.
    He is in thrall to the lead character in mobster movie "The Godfather" (whose keeping-it-in-the-family attitude might explain why Ancelotti appointed son Davide to be Bayern's assistant coach this week).
    "When you watch Vito Corleone in 'The Godfather,' do you see a weak, quiet man or do you see a calm, powerful man in charge of his situation?" he asked in his autobiography.
    It's a telling comment which explains much of Ancelotti's approach, even if the violence is reassuringly absent.
    His main football influence was part of one of the sport's most heralded triumvirates -- Gunnar Gren, Gunnar Nordahl and Nils Liedholm -- the Swedish forwards popularly known at Milan as "Gre-No-Li."
    Liedholm would later manage Milan three times, but he made his biggest impression on Ancelotti when he coached Roma, where the midfielder played between 1979-1987.
    Liedholm, who Ancelotti describes as -- surprise, surprise -- "quiet but strong," was powerful, respected, flexible (like his protégé) and liked to both fine-tune players and give them responsibility.
    After Champions League successes with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and Real Madrid (the all-important "decima") in 2014, Bayern -- whose last European triumph came in 2013 -- is hoping to tap into some of the Ancelotti magic.
    "Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed success everywhere as a coach and has won the Champions League three times," Bayern's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club website upon the Italian's appointment in December to replace Pep Guardiola, now at Manchester City.
    "Carlo is a calm, balanced expert, who knows how to deal with stars and favors a multifaceted style of play -- we were looking for this, and have found it."
    After years working under such challenging owners as Abramovich (who once chastised Ancelotti after a 6-0 win), Florentino Perez and Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italy international is likely to relish working with former top-level players at Bayern, such as Rummenigge and Mathias Sammer.
    And Bayern will surely benefit from the extended break Ancelotti recently afforded himself with his Canadian second wife Mariann, who he married in 2014.
    "I think it was really good after 20 years to have one year off," he said. "I enjoyed beautiful places like Canada but now I am ready to start."
    He is, he says, looking forward to the "longest period of sustained success" in his career at Bayern, where he has already won the season-opening German Super Cup.
    Despite his calm demeanor, it promises to be some ride.