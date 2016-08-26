(CNN) When a photograph emerged showing armed police forcing a woman at a Nice beach to remove some clothing because of a controversial burkini ban this week, it was met by some with outrage.

"It is very powerful" one tweeter commented on the suspension ruling.

It is very powerful that the @Conseil_Etat insisted on the violation of fundamental freedoms to suspend the #burkini ban. — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) August 26, 2016

Some wondered why anyone would be afraid of pieces of cloth.

they are afraid of pieces of cloth for God's sake. #burkini — Ahmad Zakir Sakdun (@AZakirS) August 26, 2016

Others argued that maybe men should consider what THEY deem to be suitable to wear in public places, such as the beach.

Let's elect women and ban speedos on non-Olympian men on beaches. And ban nasty, crusty man toenails in public. #burkini — Robin Morris (@ProRoMo) August 26, 2016

It is not right that women should even need validation from a court in their choice of clothing, one tweeter argued.

Good news on #burkiniban overturned in one French town, but women should never need a court's validation to dress how we choose — Zainab Chaudry (@zainabnc) August 26, 2016

"We got France to do the right thing," one tweeter commented, suggesting that the ruling could be a springboard to change other standpoints elsewhere.

#BurkiniBan ok world we got France to do the right thing

HOW do we now change the places that FORCE women to wear certain clothes elsewhere? — Contessa JenRed (@JustJen64) August 26, 2016

In response to the decision to suspend the burkini ban, John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International's Europe director, said: "By overturning a discriminatory ban that is fueled by and is fueling prejudice and intolerance, today's decision has drawn an important line in the sand."