Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Italy earthquake: Rescuer describes joy of pulling girl alive from rubble

By Livia Borghese and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 9:03 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Girl pulled from earthquake rubble
Girl pulled from earthquake rubble

    JUST WATCHED

    Girl pulled from earthquake rubble

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Girl pulled from earthquake rubble 01:17

Story highlights

  • Rescue of 8-year-old has been one of few stories of hope in deadly quake
  • Death toll climbs to 267 as strong aftershocks continue in Amatrice

Are you in Italy? Are you affected by the earthquake? If it's safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Amatrice, Italy (CNN)A firefighter who pulled an 8-year-old girl from the rubble in central Italy after this week's earthquake devastated the region said rescuers "exploded with joy" after finding her alive.

Speaking to the Italian ANSA news agency, Angelo Moroni described the moment he and other firefighters rescued Giorgia, digging through the mountains of debris with their bare hands for hours.
    Girl pulled from earthquake rubble
    Girl pulled from earthquake rubble

      JUST WATCHED

      Girl pulled from earthquake rubble

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Girl pulled from earthquake rubble 01:17
    "At times like that you don't think, you go on for hours without feeling thirst or tiredness. We were sure she was safe only when we put her on a stretcher and doctors carried her away. Then we exploded with joy for this great result," he said.
    "The joy was huge."
    Fast facts: All about earthquakes
    Read More
    Giorgia's rescue has been one of the few stories of hope since the 6.2-magnitude quake struck Wednesday, killing at least 267 people and injuring 400 others.
    Giorgia was trapped for 17 hours under the rubble in Pescara del Tronto, one of the worst-affected villages, CNN affiliate RAI reported.
    Video of the rescue showed the girl emerging apparently in good condition.
    But her 10-year-old sister, who was next to her, wasn't so lucky. She was killed, but the girls' parents were pulled out alive.
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 36
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 36
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It&#39;s unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 36
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 36
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 36
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 36
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 36
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 36
    A bird&#39;s eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 36
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 36
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 36
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 36
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 36
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 36
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 36
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 36
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 36
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 36
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 36
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 36
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 36
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 36
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 36
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 36
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 36
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 36
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 36
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 36
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 36
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 36
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 36
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 36
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 36
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 36
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 36
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 36
    12 italy quake 082602 italy quake 0826 RESTRICTED03 italy quake 082503 italy quake 082604 italy quake 082605 italy quake 082606 italy quake 082607 italy quake 082601 italy quake 082514 italy quake RESTRICTED 082410 italy quake RESTICTED for gallery 082402 italy quake 082529 italy quake 082407 italy quake 082406 italy quake 082411 italy quake 082409 italy quake 082427 italy quake 082419 italy quake 082402 italy quake 082434 italy quake 082413 italy quake 082415 italy quake RESTRICTED 082403 italy quake 082408 italy quake RESTRICTED 082405 italy quake RESTRICTED 082412 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 422 italy quake 082432 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED23 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1337 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1436 italy quake 082435 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED
    "I hope Giorgia remembers little of this place, rather I hope she forgets everything," Moroni told ANSA.
    The news agency reported the girl was taken to the hospital and was recovering after undergoing surgery.

    72-hour window

    The death toll is climbing slowly, and it is unclear how many people remain trapped under the mounds of concrete, brick and stone. The rescue mission entered its third day Friday, still within the crucial 72-hour window in which the possibility of survival is highest.
    Aftershocks have rattled rescuers and residents racing against the clock to find survivors, including again early Friday.
    "People were just running onto the roads away from buildings in a panic. We saw our cameras shaking, and journalists here too were panicking," CNN's Margot Haddad said.

    State of emergency

    The Italian Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency Thursday for the regions affected by the earthquake, allocating 50 million euros (about $56.5 million) in funding.
    Officials set up a red zone in Amatrice -- the hardest-hit town with 207 dead -- where buildings crumbled in the aftershocks, many of these weakened structures from the 14th century.
    Rescue crews kept working in the area, but journalists and residents were not allowed access.
    Journalist Lucy Kafanov tweeted that Amatrice's mayor had said several bridges were "now unusable making the town inaccessible" and that officials were looking to build an alternate route.
    CNN reporters on the ground saw officials diverting vehicles from the area and said displaced people were taking up tents in emergency camps set up in the nearby Accumoli, where 11 others died in the quake.

    Destruction of cultural heritage

    Aftershocks hamper rescue efforts in Italy quake zone
    italy earthquake damage atika shubert _00003726

      JUST WATCHED

      Aftershocks hamper rescue efforts in Italy quake zone

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Aftershocks hamper rescue efforts in Italy quake zone 02:03
    Central Italy is home to many historical buildings, which are the backbone of the region's tourism industry.
    Earthquakes here not only bring a tragic loss of life but also leave cultural structures damaged or completely destroyed.
    RAI, the CNN affiliate, reported damage to 293 pieces of cultural heritage, including 50 that were destroyed.
    The Roman Catholic Urbino Cathedral in the affected city of Urbino has sustained small cracks in its internal structure.
    The Monastery of St. Chiara in Camerino, the Basilica of St. Francesco and the church of Sant'Agostino in Amatrice have partially collapsed.
    Building collapses live in Italy
    italy house collapse facebook live mobile orig mss_00003818

      JUST WATCHED

      Building collapses live in Italy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Building collapses live in Italy 00:54
    Historic buildings and city walls in Nursia and a cathedral in San Giuliano also were damaged.

    CNN's Livia Borghese reported from Amatrice, while journalist Angela Dewan wrote from London. CNN's Ray Sanchez, Vasco Cotovio, Tim Hume, Joshua Berlinger, Atika Shubert, Frederik Pleitgen, Madison Park, Bianca Britton, Alla Eshchenko, Faith Karimi, Steve Almasy, Yazhou Sun, Begona Blanco Munoz, and Carol Jordan contributed to this report.