Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Italy earthquake: Rescuer describes joy of pulling girl alive from rubble

By Livia Borghese, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 10:29 AM ET, Fri August 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

italy earthquake towns destroyed drone orig_00000000
italy earthquake towns destroyed drone orig_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Towns destroyed in Italy's earthquake

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Towns destroyed in Italy's earthquake 01:01

Story highlights

  • NEW: 2,100 displaced people in emergency camps
  • Death toll climbs to 267 as aftershocks continue in Amatrice

Are you in Italy? Are you affected by the earthquake? If it's safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Amatrice, Italy (CNN)A firefighter who said he pulled a young girl from the rubble in central Italy after this week's earthquake devastated the region said rescuers "exploded with joy" after finding her alive.

Angelo Moroni described to Italian ANSA news agency the moment he and other firefighters rescued a girl that he said was named Giorgia after digging through the mountains of debris with their bare hands for hours.
    "At times like that you don't think, you go on for hours without feeling thirst or tiredness. We were sure she was safe only when we put her on a stretcher and doctors carried her away. Then we exploded with joy for this great result," he said.
    "The joy was huge."
    The central Italian town of Pescara del Tronto lies in ruins after Wednesday&#39;s deadly quake.
    The central Italian town of Pescara del Tronto lies in ruins after Wednesday's deadly quake.
    The ANSA report said the girl's her older sister, who was next to her, was killed but that the girls' parents were pulled out alive.
    Read More
    "I hope Giorgia remembers little of this place, rather I hope she forgets everything," Moroni told ANSA.
    It was not immediately clear whether the girl to whom he was referring was the same as one filmed Wednesday being pulled from the debris. There has been confusion over the name and age of the girl in that video, who emerged apparently in good condition.
    A girl is pulled from earthquake rubble.
    A girl is pulled from earthquake rubble.

      JUST WATCHED

      A girl is pulled from earthquake rubble.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    A girl is pulled from earthquake rubble. 01:17
    Fast facts: All about earthquakes
    The reported rescues are among the few stories of hope since the 6.2-magnitude quake struck Wednesday, killing at least 267 people and injuring 400 others.
    A woman holds a dog as she and a man hurry past rubble in Amatrice.
    A woman holds a dog as she and a man hurry past rubble in Amatrice.

    72-hour window

    The death toll is climbing slowly, and it is unclear how many people remain trapped under the mounds of concrete, brick and stone. The rescue mission entered its third day Friday -- still within the crucial 72-hour window, after which the likelihood of survival drops.
    "Rescuers are very much aware they're in a race against time," said CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, describing the disaster response as swift and well-organized.
    But officials' hopes of finding more survivors were fading, he said.
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 36
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 36
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It&#39;s unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 36
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 36
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 36
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 36
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 36
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 36
    A bird&#39;s eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 36
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 36
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 36
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 36
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 36
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 36
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 36
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 36
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 36
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 36
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 36
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 36
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 36
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 36
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 36
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 36
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 36
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 36
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 36
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 36
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 36
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 36
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 36
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 36
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 36
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 36
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 36
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 36
    12 italy quake 082602 italy quake 0826 RESTRICTED03 italy quake 082503 italy quake 082604 italy quake 082605 italy quake 082606 italy quake 082607 italy quake 082601 italy quake 082514 italy quake RESTRICTED 082410 italy quake RESTICTED for gallery 082402 italy quake 082529 italy quake 082407 italy quake 082406 italy quake 082411 italy quake 082409 italy quake 082427 italy quake 082419 italy quake 082402 italy quake 082434 italy quake 082413 italy quake 082415 italy quake RESTRICTED 082403 italy quake 082408 italy quake RESTRICTED 082405 italy quake RESTRICTED 082412 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 422 italy quake 082432 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED23 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1337 italy quake 0824italy earthquake 1436 italy quake 082435 italy quake 0824 RESTRICTED
    Aftershocks continue to rattle the region, making the already tough rescue mission even more trying.
    "People were just running onto the roads away from buildings in a panic. We saw our cameras shaking, and journalists here too were panicking," CNN's Margot Haddad said after a powerful jolt Thursday.
    Italian police on Twitter said the first funeral had taken place for a man named Marco Santarelli, the son of a police official, while other victims will be buried in a state funeral Saturday, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attending, the Italian government said.
    Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are providing support to the families of Marcos Burnett and Will and Maria Henniker-Gotley following their tragic deaths in the earthquake in Italy. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
    "British Embassy staff will continue working with local authorities regarding any further British nationals that may require our assistance."

    'So many dead, so many children'

    The Italian Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency Thursday for the regions affected by the earthquake, allocating 50 million euros (about $56.5 million) in funding. Camps were set up to house and feed many of those displaced.
    Officials set up a red zone in Amatrice -- the hardest-hit town with 207 dead -- where buildings crumbled in the aftershocks, many of these weakened structures from the 14th century.
    People prepare to spend the night Thursday in a makeshift camp set up in a gym in Amatrice.
    People prepare to spend the night Thursday in a makeshift camp set up in a gym in Amatrice.
    Across the region about 2,100 people are staying in makeshift camps, and more are being built, according to Italy's Civil Protection agency.
    In Sant'Angelo, northeast of Amatrice, people who lost their homes gathered at a camp, sharing their stories of loss.
    Angelina Leone could not hide her devastation.
    "There is no hope, too many people dead. And Amatrice doesn't exist anymore. Amatrice has disappeared, and there are so many dead, so many children," she said, holding back tears.
    In another camp, Anna Maria Volpetti, 52, told CNN she had been visiting Accumoli, her hometown, with her family when the quake hit.
    "We are lucky," she said. "The earthquake was brutal. It came in waves."
    Several residents gathered at a square in Amatrice, some of the women crying and hugging to console each other, with dust from the destruction still lingering in the air. Men stood in silence, stoically, too upset to share their stories with reporters.
    Images from an Amatrice camp showed people lining up for pasta, while in other camps, chefs cooked pasta and soup in enormous vats to feed hundreds of the displaced.
    Emergency workers and earthquake survivors get food at a field kitchen in Amatrice on Thursday.
    Emergency workers and earthquake survivors get food at a field kitchen in Amatrice on Thursday.
    A man from Rome, who traveled to Amatrice to check on relatives after the quake, gave a harrowing account of how he and his aunt saw two hands sticking out of the rubble.
    Italian man rushed to save loved ones in quake zone
    italian man rushed to amatrice to help family_00015725

      JUST WATCHED

      Italian man rushed to save loved ones in quake zone

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Italian man rushed to save loved ones in quake zone 05:06
    "This is something I will remember forever," Francesco Miglio said, adding that his aunt identified the woman as her neighbor.
    "And the thing that I will remember for the rest of my life was she had nice hands. I didn't know the lady, but she had nice hands with nail polish on," he said.
    He and his aunt called out to the woman to move a finger if she could hear them.
    "She was gone."

    Destruction of cultural heritage

    Central Italy is home to many historic buildings, which are the backbone of the region's tourism industry.
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    Earthquakes here not only bring a tragic loss of life but also leave cultural structures damaged or completely destroyed.
    CNN affiliate RAI reported damage to 293 pieces of cultural heritage, including 50 that were destroyed.
    A Roman Catholic cathedral in Urbino sustained small cracks in its internal structure.
    The Monastery of St. Chiara in Camerino, the Basilica of St. Francesco and the church of Sant'Agostino in Amatrice have partially collapsed.
    Historic buildings and city walls in Nursia and a cathedral in San Giuliano also were damaged.

    Near freezing temperatures

    Italy is no stranger to deadly quakes.
    In May 2012, a pair of temblors killed dozens of people in northern Italy, while in April 2009, a magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit in the central L'Aquila region, leaving more than 300 people dead. Wednesday's quake struck an area close to the scene of the 2009 disaster.
    Giampiero Antonetti of the civil protection agency in the Abruzzo region saw striking similarities to 2009.
    "It's basically an identical situation," he said.
    "The problems are the same all over the region. First assistance, then what do I do next, then when will my house be available?" he said.
    Working in the devastated town of Grisciano, Antonetti said that teams were trying to relocate people out of emergency camps as quickly as possible as the weather in the mountainous area cools.
    "We will look for places for them to stay -- hotels, with relatives. Yesterday during the night it almost reached freezing, so people cannot be here for a long time."

    CNN's Livia Borghese and Lauren Said-Moorhouse reported from Amatrice, while journalist Angela Dewan wrote from London. CNN's Atika Shubert, Faith Karimi, Elaine Ly, Laura Perez-Matestro and Mahatir Pasha contributed to this report.