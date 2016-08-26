Are you in Italy? Are you affected by the earthquake? If it's safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on +44 7435 939 154 to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

Amatrice, Italy (CNN) A firefighter who said he pulled a young girl from the rubble in central Italy after this week's earthquake devastated the region said rescuers "exploded with joy" after finding her alive.

Angelo Moroni described to Italian ANSA news agency the moment he and other firefighters rescued a girl that he said was named Giorgia after digging through the mountains of debris with their bare hands for hours.

"At times like that you don't think, you go on for hours without feeling thirst or tiredness. We were sure she was safe only when we put her on a stretcher and doctors carried her away. Then we exploded with joy for this great result," he said.

"The joy was huge."

The central Italian town of Pescara del Tronto lies in ruins after Wednesday's deadly quake.

The ANSA report said the girl's her older sister, who was next to her, was killed but that the girls' parents were pulled out alive.

"I hope Giorgia remembers little of this place, rather I hope she forgets everything," Moroni told ANSA.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl to whom he was referring was the same as one filmed Wednesday being pulled from the debris. There has been confusion over the name and age of the girl in that video, who emerged apparently in good condition.

The reported rescues are among the few stories of hope since the 6.2-magnitude quake struck Wednesday, killing at least 267 people and injuring 400 others.

A woman holds a dog as she and a man hurry past rubble in Amatrice.

72-hour window

The death toll is climbing slowly, and it is unclear how many people remain trapped under the mounds of concrete, brick and stone. The rescue mission entered its third day Friday -- still within the crucial 72-hour window, after which the likelihood of survival drops.

"Rescuers are very much aware they're in a race against time," said CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen, describing the disaster response as swift and well-organized.

But officials' hopes of finding more survivors were fading, he said.

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas. Hide Caption 1 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26. Hide Caption 2 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris. Hide Caption 3 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25. Hide Caption 4 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 5 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake. Hide Caption 6 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors. Hide Caption 7 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25. Hide Caption 8 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24. Hide Caption 9 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 10 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 11 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice. Hide Caption 12 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake. Hide Caption 13 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice. Hide Caption 14 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 15 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24. Hide Caption 16 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 17 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 18 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 19 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents take in the damage in Amatrice. Hide Caption 20 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy. Hide Caption 21 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto. Hide Caption 22 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 23 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 24 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24. Hide Caption 25 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 26 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 27 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Residents search for victims in Amatrice. Hide Caption 28 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 29 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto. Hide Caption 30 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice. Hide Caption 31 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 32 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man is pulled alive from the rubble. Hide Caption 33 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24. Hide Caption 34 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake. Hide Caption 35 of 36 Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice. Hide Caption 36 of 36

Aftershocks continue to rattle the region, making the already tough rescue mission even more trying.

"People were just running onto the roads away from buildings in a panic. We saw our cameras shaking, and journalists here too were panicking," CNN's Margot Haddad said after a powerful jolt Thursday.

Italian police on Twitter said the first funeral had taken place for a man named Marco Santarelli, the son of a police official, while other victims will be buried in a state funeral Saturday, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attending, the Italian government said.

Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are providing support to the families of Marcos Burnett and Will and Maria Henniker-Gotley following their tragic deaths in the earthquake in Italy. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

"British Embassy staff will continue working with local authorities regarding any further British nationals that may require our assistance."

'So many dead, so many children'

The Italian Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency Thursday for the regions affected by the earthquake, allocating 50 million euros (about $56.5 million) in funding. Camps were set up to house and feed many of those displaced.

Officials set up a red zone in Amatrice -- the hardest-hit town with 207 dead -- where buildings crumbled in the aftershocks, many of these weakened structures from the 14th century.

People prepare to spend the night Thursday in a makeshift camp set up in a gym in Amatrice.

Across the region about 2,100 people are staying in makeshift camps, and more are being built, according to Italy's Civil Protection agency.

In Sant'Angelo, northeast of Amatrice, people who lost their homes gathered at a camp, sharing their stories of loss.

Angelina Leone could not hide her devastation.

"There is no hope, too many people dead. And Amatrice doesn't exist anymore. Amatrice has disappeared, and there are so many dead, so many children," she said, holding back tears.

In another camp, Anna Maria Volpetti, 52, told CNN she had been visiting Accumoli, her hometown, with her family when the quake hit.

"We are lucky," she said. "The earthquake was brutal. It came in waves."

Several residents gathered at a square in Amatrice, some of the women crying and hugging to console each other, with dust from the destruction still lingering in the air. Men stood in silence, stoically, too upset to share their stories with reporters.

Images from an Amatrice camp showed people lining up for pasta, while in other camps, chefs cooked pasta and soup in enormous vats to feed hundreds of the displaced.

Emergency workers and earthquake survivors get food at a field kitchen in Amatrice on Thursday.

A man from Rome, who traveled to Amatrice to check on relatives after the quake, gave a harrowing account of how he and his aunt saw two hands sticking out of the rubble.

"This is something I will remember forever," Francesco Miglio said, adding that his aunt identified the woman as her neighbor.

"And the thing that I will remember for the rest of my life was she had nice hands. I didn't know the lady, but she had nice hands with nail polish on," he said.

He and his aunt called out to the woman to move a finger if she could hear them.

"She was gone."

Destruction of cultural heritage

Central Italy is home to many historic buildings, which are the backbone of the region's tourism industry.

An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.

Earthquakes here not only bring a tragic loss of life but also leave cultural structures damaged or completely destroyed.

CNN affiliate RAI reported damage to 293 pieces of cultural heritage, including 50 that were destroyed.

A Roman Catholic cathedral in Urbino sustained small cracks in its internal structure.

The Monastery of St. Chiara in Camerino, the Basilica of St. Francesco and the church of Sant'Agostino in Amatrice have partially collapsed.

Historic buildings and city walls in Nursia and a cathedral in San Giuliano also were damaged.

Near freezing temperatures

Italy is no stranger to deadly quakes.

In May 2012, a pair of temblors killed dozens of people in northern Italy, while in April 2009, a magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit in the central L'Aquila region, leaving more than 300 people dead. Wednesday's quake struck an area close to the scene of the 2009 disaster.

Giampiero Antonetti of the civil protection agency in the Abruzzo region saw striking similarities to 2009.

"It's basically an identical situation," he said.

"The problems are the same all over the region. First assistance, then what do I do next, then when will my house be available?" he said.

Working in the devastated town of Grisciano, Antonetti said that teams were trying to relocate people out of emergency camps as quickly as possible as the weather in the mountainous area cools.

"We will look for places for them to stay -- hotels, with relatives. Yesterday during the night it almost reached freezing, so people cannot be here for a long time."